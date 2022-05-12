Neo4j appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Neo4j, a graph data platform, has announced that Chandra Rangan has joined the company’s executive management team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Rangan joins Neo4j from Google, where he ran Google Cloud Platform product marketing and more recently, product-led growth, strategy, and operations for Google Maps Platform. His career spans two decades of technology infrastructure experience across marketing leadership, strategy, and operations at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Symantec, Gartner, McKinsey, and IBM.

“I’m excited to join Neo4j during this period of rapid transformation for the company, the users, and the organizations we serve,” said Chandra Rangan, CMO, Neo4j.

Rangan further commented, “Several things drew me to Neo4j, starting with the opportunity to fundamentally reshape the database market and the potential to advance data science by applying the richness of relationships for predictive accuracy and AI/ML data pipelines. I look forward to playing a part in continuing Neo4j’s leadership momentum in shaping the modern data stack.”