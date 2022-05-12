Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Neo4j appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Neo4j appoints Chief Marketing Officer

News
By Express Computer
0 3

 Neo4j, a graph data platform, has announced that Chandra Rangan has joined the company’s executive management team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Rangan joins Neo4j from Google, where he ran Google Cloud Platform product marketing and more recently, product-led growth, strategy, and operations for Google Maps Platform. His career spans two decades of technology infrastructure experience across marketing leadership, strategy, and operations at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Symantec, Gartner, McKinsey, and IBM.

“I’m excited to join Neo4j during this period of rapid transformation for the company, the users, and the organizations we serve,” said Chandra Rangan, CMO, Neo4j.

Rangan further commented, “Several things drew me to Neo4j, starting with the opportunity to fundamentally reshape the database market and the potential to advance data science by applying the richness of relationships for predictive accuracy and AI/ML data pipelines. I look forward to playing a part in continuing Neo4j’s leadership momentum in shaping the modern data stack.”

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Intel & Oracle present Technology Day (Maharashtra) , E Governance Champion Awards
Register Now
close-image