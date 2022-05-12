Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  STMicroelectronics cooperates with Semikron to integrate silicon-carbide power technology in next-generation electric-vehicle drives

STMicroelectronics cooperates with Semikron to integrate silicon-carbide power technology in next-generation electric-vehicle drives

News
By Express Computer
Electric Vehicles- Technology Boost
0 13

STMicroelectronics, a semiconductor provider serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has revealed it is supplying silicon carbide (SiC) technology for the eMPack electric-vehicle (EV) power modules from Semikron, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of power modules and systems. 

This is the result of a four-year technical collaboration between the two companies to design-in ST’s advanced SiC power semiconductors for superior efficiency and industry-benchmark performance in more compact systems. SiC is quickly becoming the automotive industry’s preferred power technology for EV traction drives, contributing to greater driving range and reliability. Semikron recently announced it had secured a billion-Euro contract to supply their innovative eMPack power modules to a major German car maker, beginning in 2025.

“ST’s industry-leading SiC device-manufacturing capabilities and in-depth expertise with the technology enabled us to integrate these cutting-edge semiconductors with our advanced manufacturing processes, which enhance reliability, power density, and scalability to meet the needs of the automotive industry,” said Karl-Heinz Gaubatz, Semikron Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Technical Officer (CTO).

“As we now move towards volume-production, our collaboration with ST brings the assurance of a robust supply chain that gives control over quality and delivery performance,” added Gaubatz.

“Leveraging our SiC technology, Semikron’s advanced scalable eMPack family of power modules is ready to make a major contribution towards zero-emission motoring,” said Edoardo Merli, Power Transistor Sub-Group General Manager and Executive Vice President,  STMicroelectronics.

Merli further explains, “In addition to its transformative effect in e-mobility, our SiC technology, now in its third generation, is driving increased efficiency, performance, and reliability in sustainable energy and industrial power-control applications.”

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Intel & Oracle present Technology Day (Maharashtra) , E Governance Champion Awards
Register Now
close-image