STMicroelectronics cooperates with Semikron to integrate silicon-carbide power technology in next-generation electric-vehicle drives

STMicroelectronics, a semiconductor provider serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has revealed it is supplying silicon carbide (SiC) technology for the eMPack electric-vehicle (EV) power modules from Semikron, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of power modules and systems.

This is the result of a four-year technical collaboration between the two companies to design-in ST’s advanced SiC power semiconductors for superior efficiency and industry-benchmark performance in more compact systems. SiC is quickly becoming the automotive industry’s preferred power technology for EV traction drives, contributing to greater driving range and reliability. Semikron recently announced it had secured a billion-Euro contract to supply their innovative eMPack power modules to a major German car maker, beginning in 2025.

“ST’s industry-leading SiC device-manufacturing capabilities and in-depth expertise with the technology enabled us to integrate these cutting-edge semiconductors with our advanced manufacturing processes, which enhance reliability, power density, and scalability to meet the needs of the automotive industry,” said Karl-Heinz Gaubatz, Semikron Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Technical Officer (CTO).

“As we now move towards volume-production, our collaboration with ST brings the assurance of a robust supply chain that gives control over quality and delivery performance,” added Gaubatz.

“Leveraging our SiC technology, Semikron’s advanced scalable eMPack family of power modules is ready to make a major contribution towards zero-emission motoring,” said Edoardo Merli, Power Transistor Sub-Group General Manager and Executive Vice President, STMicroelectronics.

Merli further explains, “In addition to its transformative effect in e-mobility, our SiC technology, now in its third generation, is driving increased efficiency, performance, and reliability in sustainable energy and industrial power-control applications.”