Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  NeoSOFT accelerates growth with strategic office expansions across India to power AI Innovation & NeoNXT platforms

NeoSOFT accelerates growth with strategic office expansions across India to power AI Innovation & NeoNXT platforms

News
By Express Computer
0 4

NeoSOFT has declared a significant expansion of footprint with the launch of new office campuses in Mumbai, Airoli (Navi Mumbai), and Pune. The company will also hire 1,100 professionals to work out of these offices. This follows the company’s overall plan to accelerate the build-out of NeoNXT, its next-generation platform, while at the same time bolstering its strength in the domain of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud infrastructure.

The new facilities are a strategic investment to strengthen operational capacity, drive innovation, and attract high-quality technological talent. Spread across three locations, NeoSOFT will add 400 more seats to its existing Mumbai office, its Airoli office will house 400 employees, and Pune will have a 300-seat capacity.

The offices are poised to be up and running at full capacity by June 2025 so that the company can onboard 1100+ new engineers dedicated to high-priority growth initiatives, such as platform development, AI/ML, and enterprise solutions.

“This expansion is both a strategic and cultural milestone for NeoSOFT. It reflects our ambition to not only scale rapidly but also to invest in future-forward capabilities that will shape the next era of digital transformation. These spaces will foster innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning”, said Nishant Rathi, Co-Founder and Director, NeoSOFT.

The office expansion will also serve as the foundation for multiple Centers of Excellence (CoEs), where cross-functional teams will collaborate on building intelligent solutions in areas such as Gen AI, machine learning, data analytics, and automation. Additionally, the new locations will host Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to support NeoSOFT’s growing portfolio of international enterprise clients, providing agile delivery and deep domain expertise.

“As we scale our presence across India, we’re committed to fostering an environment that supports both creativity and talent. These offices will serve as platforms for innovative solutions in AI, cloud, and digital transformation, empowering our dedicated teams to shape what’s next in tech for our clients in India and abroad”, said Nikhil Rathi, Co-Founder, NeoSOFT.

NeoSOFT’s growth reaffirms its dedication to providing innovation-driven solutions, creating teams prepared for the future, and facilitating customer success across sectors. With building NeoNXT at the core of its approach, the business is well-positioned to spearhead the upcoming digital revolution.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image