NetApp and Parikrma humanity foundation join hands to raise awareness about climate change at innovations conclave

In a pivotal stride towards creating a sustainable future, NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, furthered its long-standing partnership with Parikrma Humanity Foundation, an NGO committed to transformative education. Together they hosted the third edition of the Parikrma Innovations Conclave to inspire and equip children to become change agents by developing innovative ideas that contribute significantly to the global fight against climate change.

The theme of the Innovations Conclave – ‘Creative – Innovative Ideas to Impact Climate Change’ – served as a powerful catalyst for the young minds involved. Participating student teams from 27 schools brainstormed over three months to develop practical solutions to help solve climate change-related challenges. The winning teams from Inventure Academy, Parikrma Centre for Learning, and Government Urdu Higher Primary School presented their ideas as part of the event.

Working with young people within communities is not new to NetApp. Through a related initiative called the Data Explorers Program, NetApp empowers teens to discover and develop critical data science skills, preparing them to thrive and impact in a data-driven world. The program is designed to reach and engage under-represented youth in less-resourced communities and inspire them to bring about positive change at a social level. In India, NetApp has worked with over 1000 students to bring about sustainable data-related awareness and continues to expand the program’s reach.

Speaking about the Conclave, Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India, stated, “We’re truly honored to stand alongside Parikrma Foundation in their effort to empower the nation’s youth and encourage them to problem-solve with data. We believe such events play a pivotal role in the holistic development of our youth and provide them with the tools and inspiration needed to envision a brighter, more sustainable future.”

The event, which was graced by Prof. Balaram P, Retired Director, IISC, among other dignitaries, attracted over 200 attendees, including students, educationists, and other thought leaders.

“The Parikrma Innovations Conclave stands as a testament to its transformative impact on young minds. This event’s remarkable success is a result of collective dedication and collaboration. We deeply appreciate NetApp’s support. The convergence of diverse ideas and perspectives, coupled with the shared commitment to innovation and transformative education, has created a platform that empowers tomorrow’s leaders.” concluded Shukla Bose, Founder and CEO, Parikrma Humanity Foundation.

