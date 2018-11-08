NetApp India announces Manoj Sharma as Human Resources Director

Manoj will be responsible for working alongside global and local senior leadership teams to design, implement and evaluate programs to attract, retain, reward, motivate top talent and drive top performance. He will also provide strategic direction to the business on people practices, talent engagement and talent enablement for the company. Added to the above, his role will encompass deploying solutions to enhance capability, performance, leadership structures and employee engagement to assure the company advances its business, brings in and retains top talent, and further embeds its core values and its dynamic culture into the business fabric.

Prior to this, Manoj was the Human Resources Head for India and APAC at Redknee Solution Inc. and was leading operations across seven countries. A veteran with over 18 years of experience in the industry, Manoj has held leadership positions in companies like Redknee Solution Inc., Broadcom, ST- Ericsson and Samsung Electronics.

“NetApp is a people-first organization and we believe that employees are at the core of any organization. Manoj comes in with a specialization in employee retention, engagement and career advancement not only from an India perspective but across geographies and dynamic markets. His expertise will help synergize leadership skills and create new experiences for our talent pool – both in terms of global collaboration and new model creation, something we eagerly look forward to,” said Deepak Visweswaraiah, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, NetApp India.

Commenting on his appointment, Manoj Sharma, Director – Human Resources, NetApp India, said, “I am extremely excited to join a company that has innovation at its heart. NetApp is ranked high among the great places to work and is very well positioned from a culture perspective. With a huge focus on mentorship, career growth and diversity, the organization has the right initiatives in place to support its employees in every sphere. My focus therefore, will be on strengthening HR value propositions further to maintain our position and help attract the right talent to continue our progressive spirit and focus on innovation.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]