Netskope announces expanded zero trust integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM

Netskope announced an expanded partnership with CrowdStrike that leverages Netskope risk insights on users, applications and activity as part of a zero trust-based approach to protecting an organisation’s people and data. Netskope’s new integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM enables customers to unify Netskope insights with CrowdStrike data, threat intelligence, AI, and workflow automation in the AI-native Falcon® platform to drive SOC transformation and help ensure visibility and prevention across the enterprise and network.

Netskope’s event logs surface rich details on user traffic of web, managed apps, shadow IT unmanaged apps, cloud platform services, and public facing custom apps. The ingestion of these event logs and alerts into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM enables enhanced zero trust controls for Security Service Edge (SSE) activity, and improves visibility and unifies telemetry from endpoints, cloud, identity, and additional domains.

By providing a consolidated view of endpoint, cloud, identity, DLP, and SSE alerts for threat hunting and investigation, the integration accelerates the speed of effective investigations across platforms and reduces overall time to remediate threats. Through the combination of Netskope’s Intelligent SSE with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, joint customers can:



Find and investigate evasive threats with AI-powered detections and rich contextual insights from Netskope;

Accelerate deployment with streamlined Netskope data onboarding and third-party automated response actions;

Unify SOC data and workflows to deliver superior security outcomes at lower total cost

Correlate the usage and controls of all GenAI applications with data from across the security stack to ensure protection from emerging threats in the new application environment.

Benefit from optimised real-time threat detection, investigation, response, and hunting through the seamless ingestion and correlation of relevant telemetry to stop the most sophisticated of attackers and novel threats.

“This latest integration between Netskope and CrowdStrike enables our joint customers to take advantage of a comprehensive, cross-platform approach driven by zero trust principles.

Netskope’s unique risk insights and granular controls for over 80,000 applications provide customers valuable information to make smarter, faster decisions,” said Andy Horwitz, VP Business Development and Technology Alliances, Netskope. “The longstanding and highly productive CrowdStrike and Netskope partnership continues to help solve customer security challenges by staying ahead of emerging threats and adversaries, leveraging the power of the cloud and AI.”

“With the enterprise perimeter rapidly blurring and adversaries setting their sights on the cloud, it is imperative for security teams to have visibility across the entire attack surface and ability to rapidly respond,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “Netskope’s rich insights are a welcome addition to our vast ecosystem of high-quality data sources powering Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and supercharging security teams’ ability to stop breaches.”