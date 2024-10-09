Express Computer

New crowdstrike partnerships accelerate adoption of industry-leading falcon threat intelligence

CrowdStrike announced new strategic partnerships with CardinalOps, Nagomi Security and Veriti to deliver intelligence-led threat defense across the enterprise. Intelligence-led decision making is crucial to effective cybersecurity. With security teams often using a wide range of solutions—each with its own processes for integrating threat feeds, informing the tools they rely on to proactively reduce risk with the latest adversary behaviour is complex and time-consuming. CrowdStrike’s new partnerships with CardinalOps, Nagomi Security and Veriti address this challenge by enabling complementary security tools to instantly utilise and create actionable security value from CrowdStrike’s industry-leading threat intelligence.

“CrowdStrike pioneered the adversary approach to cybersecurity, built on vigilantly tracking and modeling the threat landscape’s most prolific hacktivist, eCrime and nation-state adversaries,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “We leverage AI and the industry’s most advanced threat intelligence to power the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform, delivering comprehensive visibility and real-time protection across the enterprise from a single, unified platform. With our new CardinalOps, Nagomi Security and Veriti partnerships, we’re extending industry-leading threat intelligence to ecosystem partner solutions, enabling organisations of all sizes to utilise real-world adversary behaviour to automate security decisions and stop breaches.”

Customer benefits include:

Adversary-Informed Detection Posture Management: With CardinalOps, customers can seamlessly operationalise CrowdStrike threat intelligence into actionable detection content for any SIEM, ensuring precise threat detection across diverse environments, improving security effectiveness and speed.

Intelligence-Driven Security Posture Management: Integrating with Nagomi Security enables customers to proactively assess the impact of threat actor campaigns against their controls and security architecture. Nagomi Security transforms CrowdStrike threat intelligence into tailored, actionable recommendations to optimise the security stack against real-world threats.

Proactive Exposure Assessment and Remediation: With Veriti, customers can proactively monitor, prioritise and mobilise remediation efforts without business downtime. Veriti automatically enriches and enforces CrowdStrike’s threat intelligence across all security controls, providing comprehensive protection.

“As threat actors become more sophisticated and IT environments grow increasingly complex, our partnership with CrowdStrike helps customers implement precise and proactive threat detection, improving security effectiveness while reducing time-consuming, manual processes,” said Michael Mumcuoglu, co-founder and CEO at CardinalOps.

“The partnership between CrowdStrike and Nagomi Security brings together industry-leading threat intelligence and proactive defense capabilities, empowering customers to proactively optimise their existing security investments and stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Shai Mendel, co-founder and CTO at Nagomi Security.

“Our partnership with CrowdStrike underscores our commitment to providing customers with the ability to actively monitor, prioritise, and remediate risk exposure across their entire security stack, enhancing our capabilities with deep insights into real-world adversary behavior,” said Adi Ikan, co-founder and CEO at Veriti.

