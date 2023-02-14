New IBM survey reveals cost is key consideration in India when choosing digital credential programs

Job seekers, students, and career changers around the world want to pursue roles related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) across different industries, but say they are not familiar with career options. At the same time, online training and digital credentials are emerging as a recognised pathway to opportunity as respondents plan to seek new jobs in the year ahead.

These were some of the global findings from a new study that IBM unveiled. The study, administered by Morning Consult and commissioned by IBM, is based on more than 14,000 interviews of students, people seeking new jobs, and people seeking to change careers, located across 13 countries, including India. Respondents also cited concerns that career options may not be available to them.

In India, more than half of all audiences said they are familiar with digital credential programs, while those that have earned a digital credential agree that it helped them achieve their career goals. All audiences surveyed in India agreed that career opportunities in STEM will increase over the next 10 years. However, cost emerged as one of the most important factors to consider when deciding to earn a digital credential.

“Technology training can have a transformational effect on a person’s life,” said Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM Chief Impact Officer. “There are many misconceptions about what’s needed to pursue a rewarding and lucrative career in today’s rapidly advancing workplace. This is why we must raise awareness of the breadth of science and technology roles that exist across industries. Together with our IBM SkillsBuild partners, we’re highlighting the many pathways that exist for underrepresented communities to pursue futures in tech.”

“While India has emerged as a major hub for STEM talent, the fast-changing pace of technology makes it crucial for current and aspiring STEM professionals to have access to tools and resources that can help them build the right skills,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India. “Through IBM SkillsBuild, we partner with leading universities and institutions in the country in their quest to create a future-ready workforce and provide opportunities to more diverse groups.”

To help tackle these misconceptions and bring STEM education closer to historically underrepresented communities in the field, IBM is announcing today 45 new educational partners around the world, including 11 in India. These IBM SkillsBuild collaborations across social service, economic development, and vocational organizations, as well as government agencies, and universities, will make free online learning widely available, with clear pathways to employment. Many of these organizations focus on specific communities that are underrepresented in technology and will help skill women, including mothers returning to the workforce, ethnic minorities, low-income individuals, and refugees.

Study Shows Misconceptions and Opportunities in Tech and Beyond

The IBM / Morning Consult study revealed perceptions from interviewed students, career changers, and job seekers who are interested in a role in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM):

Indian Job Seekers and Career Changers reported the highest levels of familiarity with STEM jobs among the 13 countries surveyed

Two-in-three Job Seekers and Career Changers in India said they’re very or somewhat familiar with STEM jobs.

While over a quarter of Job Seekers and Career Changers said they currently work these types of jobs, a majority of respondents across all audiences said they’re interested in working in STEM. Compared to Career Changers in the other countries surveyed, India Career Changers are more interested in working in a STEM job.

Global Misconceptions around STEM training: it’s too expensive, learners don’t know where to start, and don’t know enough about digital credentials.

61% of global respondents think they are not qualified to work in a STEM job because they don’t have the right academic degrees

40% of students say the greatest barrier to professional or technical skill development is that they don’t know where to start

60% of respondents worry that digital credentials may be costly to obtain

Being able to continue to work while earning a credential is particularly important to career changers

Learners and workers around the world are planning to make a change, with about 60% of respondents looking for a new job in the next 12 months.

61% of students and career changers around the world are actively looking for a new job now or plan to within the next year

More than 80% of all respondents have plans to build their skills in the next two years

At least 90% are confident they can develop skills or learn something new from an online program

Globally, awareness of options around different STEM roles across industries is low, and many are concerned these careers won’t pay enough.

-50% of global respondents are interested in pursuing a STEM-related job

-64% of career changers are not familiar with STEM jobs

-Many respondents are unsure of which careers are considered to be a STEM job

-62% of respondents share concerns that they won’t be able to find a STEM job that pays enough to support themselves or their family

Respondents around the world are optimistic that roles in STEM fields across sectors will increase in the future, and that digital credentials are a good way to supplement traditional education and increase career opportunities.

-66% of all respondents globally think that STEM jobs across industries will increase over the next decade

-86% of those respondents who have earned a digital credential agree that it helped them achieve career goals

-75% of all respondents agree that digital credentials are a good way to supplement traditional education

-Increased career opportunities and qualifications were the top reasons why respondents across the globe said they wanted to earn digital credentials

45 New Collaborations Around the World, Including 11 in India

Through a holistic approach to investing in the future of work, IBM is supporting learners and helping tackle their misconceptions about technology and STEM careers. IBM SkillsBuild is bringing free technology training available to learners all over the world, with a focus on underrepresented communities in tech. Online training, like the courses offered by IBM SkillsBuild, is most effective when it is delivered collaboratively with local partners. Community experts enrich course content through project-based learning and connect learners with real career opportunities. To this end, today IBM SkillsBuild is proud to announce 45 new and expanded collaborations around the world.

In India, IBM has announced 11 new collaborations including GSHEC-Goa State Higher Education Council; Gurukul Kangri University-Haridwar; Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women; ISA – International Solar Alliance; KRIES – Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society; KSDC- Karnataka Skill Development Corporation; National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT); OSDA – Odisha Skill Development Authority; RV College of Engineering; Sister Nivedita University-Kolkata; Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

Through collaborations like these, IBM continues to progress towards its commitment to skill 30 million people globally by 2030.