New Relic expands presence in India with new Bengaluru office space to drive innovation and support growing global customer demand

New Relic expands presence in India with new Bengaluru office space to drive innovation and support growing global customer demand

News
By Express Computer
New Relic the Intelligent Observability Platform, is deepening its commitment to India with a new 300+ seat office in Bengaluru. This expanded office will bring together product, engineering, go-to-market, finance and operations teams to accelerate innovation and effectively support the expanding needs of a growing global customer base. New Relic has more than quadrupled its headcount in India since the beginning of 2024, which has driven the expansion of its Bengaluru office space.

Accelerating growth and innovation in India

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for New Relic in Asia, and this new office marks a key milestone in the company’s regional growth strategy. Following the opening of the initial Bengaluru office in March 2022 and the Hyderabad Product Innovation Center in October 2022, the expanded Bengaluru space aims to advance New Relic’s mission in India even further.

The expanded office provides dedicated collaboration spaces for the product, engineering, and design teams, who will focus on advancing key areas across the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform. By co-locating these functions with go-to-market and essential finance and operational teams, New Relic is fostering greater cross-functional collaboration and a more unified approach to serving customers globally.

“Our customers and our team in India are foundational for our future. As India’s sophisticated digital economy continues to adopt AI and other advanced technologies to enhance customer experiences, observability has become mission-critical, and we are seeing incredible traction both in terms of customer adoption and engagement,” said New Relic, Chief Financial Officer, Ashish Agarwal. “With many of our global customers’ observability teams also based in India, the new Bengaluru office further enables us to serve our global customers with the high caliber of talent on our various teams and strengthens India’s role as a core hub for our growth strategy and commitment to operational excellence.”

