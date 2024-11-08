Express Computer

Sinch reports increased interest in RCS messaging as apple adds RCS to iOS 18

Sinch reports that brands’ interest in Rich Communication Services (RCS) and RCS Business Messaging (RBM) is now rising rapidly.  Sinch’s discussions with an expert panel of senior marketing and digital communications specialists from major European brands that found that over 70% expect RCS to be one of their primary customer communication channels within the next five years, while 73% predict it will become the default messaging channel within a decade.

Apple’s support of RCS, which was previously exclusive to Android devices, marks a significant step forward for both individuals and businesses. Individuals can now enjoy seamless rich content messaging between iPhone and Android users, as well as read receipts and group messaging. With the release of iOS 18.1 on October 28th, Apple now also supports RBM in select markets and carriers. Apple’s support for RBM allows businesses to communicate with audiences on all devices through a single, native channel using branded, verified senders with rich and conversational capabilities.

According to Sinch’s expert panel, Apple’s adoption of RCS has accelerated the channel’s adoption among brands as well, with many planning or already moving to implement the new messaging standard.  Key motivators include the “verified sender” feature and the ability to communicate directly with customers without the need for third-party apps – both cited as critical factors driving RCS adoption.

When asked about their primary motivation for adding RCS to their communications strategies, most experts emphasised the opportunity to “build innovative customer experience (CX) solutions,” followed closely by the desire of a “secure and verified communication channel.”

The research also revealed that 90% of experts, across sectors like financial services, insurance, and retail, believe that RCS will be “extremely significant” within their industries.

Sinch has already observed a notable 22% increase in RCS messaging volumes between businesses and customers from January 2023 till September 2024, indicating strong momentum.  “RCS is quickly becoming a must for brands looking to enrich their customer communication strategies”, said Virginie Debris, Senior Vice President of Product of messaging at Sinch. “Two-thirds of respondents believe partnerships with CPaaS vendors like Sinch are critical for success with RCS, highlighting the need for integrated, scalable solutions.”

As brands increasingly build RCS into their omnichannel strategies, Sinch continues to lead the way, offering cutting-edge solutions catering to diverse business messaging needs and driving innovation in communication.

