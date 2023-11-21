Express Computer

New Relic Hires Former Walmart Executive Rohit Ramanand as Group Vice President Engineering for India

By Express Computer
New Relic announced the appointment of Rohit Ramanand to the role of Group Vice President Engineering for India. Ramanand is responsible for leading New Relic India’s product and engineering teams and will play a pivotal role in helping develop the company’s broader engineering strategy while building out the local team.

Ramanand brings almost 25 years of industry experience to the new role, most recently holding the position of Vice President Engineering at Walmart Global Technology. Prior to his role at Walmart, Ramanand held technology positions at Limelight Networks, Sapient and Infosys.

“Rohit has joined New Relic at a very exciting time as we continue to expand across India–inline with the huge business opportunity we have here–and bring exciting new products to market,” said New Relic Chief Technology Officer Siva Padisetty. “His extensive technology experience in India and abroad will have an invaluable impact both on the product roadmap and our product and engineering teams based out of India.”

The New Relic observability platform empowers engineers by providing a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. Ramanand’s appointment marks the continuation of significant investments from New Relic in India, following the opening of new offices last year in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to the New Relic 2023 Observability Forecast report, Indian organisations reported high observability advocacy across all roles, especially within the technical C-suite with over three quarters (77%) advocating for observability. The report also found that Indian organisations had fairly extensive observability adoption and received considerable value from their investments.

“Coming from the retail and ecommerce technology space, I understand how critical it is for businesses to have observability. I’m fascinated by deep tech and working on complex problems, which is why New Relic is a perfect fit for me,” said New Relic Group Vice President Engineering for India Rohit Ramanand.

“I am thrilled to build upon the great work that Siva and team have been doing across the company, and plan to capitalise on the incredible tech talent that we have here in India as we continue to further grow the team.”

Ramanand’s appointment follows the appointment of Prasad Rai to New Relic Vice President Sales for India and the announcement of recent product innovations for New Relic, including Session Replay and Interactive Application Security Testing. Read more about these products at newrelic.com.

