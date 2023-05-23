Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  New Relic introduces AWS Systems Manager Distributor Integration

New Relic introduces AWS Systems Manager Distributor Integration

News
By Express Computer
0 8

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced an integration with AWS Systems Manager Distributor to provide a native experience to automatically deploy the New Relic monitoring infrastructure agent via the AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) and any AWS infrastructure-as-code (IaC) tooling to streamline observability across Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. This streamlined experience allows engineers to perform a one-time setup that automatically instruments and updates their entire fleet with the latest New Relic infrastructure agent, even as resources spin up or down. This removes the overhead associated with setting up observability, because engineers no longer need to manually deploy and update their instrumentation. The New Relic infrastructure agent provides engineers with the metrics they need to troubleshoot infrastructure performance issues and scale their Amazon EC2 instances to deliver performant services. The AWS Systems Manager Distributor integration builds upon New Relic’s deep relationship with AWS and adds to its more than 75 existing AWS integrations.

The New Relic infrastructure agent can be easily distributed across thousands of Amazon EC2 instances and on-premise servers using AWS Systems Manager Distributor, simplifying the process of deploying and maintaining the agent lifecycle. This integration provides AWS customers with a more streamlined approach to monitoring their AWS environments, allowing them to easily and securely install and configure the New Relic agent across their instances. Additionally, customers can use AWS Systems Manager Distributor to manage the agent, ensuring it is always up-to-date.

Key features include:

  • Native experience: Configure directly in the AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) or any AWS Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tooling.

  • Automated: Automatically installed on both existing and new instances during scaling.

  • Stay up-to-date: Ensure the latest version of New Relic’s infrastructure agent is deployed.

“Observability is a critical part of infrastructure management. We’re excited to announce our integration with AWS Systems Manager Distributor, which will provide an even easier way for our customers to instrument and monitor their environments,” said New Relic VP of Cloud and Product Partnerships Gal Tunik. “This integration allows AWS customers to quickly and easily deploy our agent across their instances including across region and account boundaries, providing enhanced visibility into their applications and infrastructure as well as centralized and automated deployment and maintenance.

The integration is available now for all New Relic customers using AWS at no additional cost.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image