New Relic launches live archives: Historical logs with instant access

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, launched the general availability of New Relic live archives. By storing historical logs alongside other logs and telemetry data within the New Relic Data Platform, live archives allow instant access to historical logs and eliminate the need to rehydrate, reload, re-index, or move data to multiple locations. It maintains historical logs in an active and enhanced state, which allows engineering teams to instantaneously address regulatory requests, thereby minimising compliance risks. At one-fourth the cost of other long-term log storage solutions, live archives allow engineers to store historical logs for up to seven years, making it one of the most affordable compliance solutions on the market.

Organisations need to retain their logs for multiple years to comply with regulations like HIPAA, U.S. Executive Order 14028, Basel II Accord, CIS, PCI DSS, SOX, and SOC 2. However, IT and engineering teams have historically been faced with limited options for long-term log storage. As a result, teams are left to decide between hot storage solutions that are easy to use but prohibitively expensive or cold storage solutions that are excessively toilsome and often lead to hidden costs and surprise bills when historical logs need to be moved into an active state.

“Most log data is unused until it’s needed and some data is only needed for compliance purposes or pulled for postmortem analysis,” said IDC Group Vice President for Operations Stephen Elliot. “Keeping data in stagnant archives is not practical or worth the cost, as the expense often exceeds the value. However, the need to access data quickly when it is required and in a cost-effective way is in demand, and any solution that offers both is a win for users.”

With an industry-wide need for a better way to retain logs to meet regulatory requirements, live archives provides a fast, easily accessible, long-term logs storage solution that helps organizations be better prepared to manage their compliance risks. Key capabilities and benefits include:

Access instantly: Query and analyze historical logs instantly – all stored within the New Relic Data Platform – with the same familiar log management experience as operational logs.

1/4th lower costs: Avoid paying for ingress and egress (i.e., moving historical log data in and out of the cloud to analyze), indexing, reformatting, or the need to operate additional logs tools.

Eliminate toil: Retain historical logs for up to seven years in an active and enriched state and streamline the process to store and access historical logs, removing the need to rehydrate, reload, re-index, manually intervene, or move data to multiple locations or tiers to analyze.

Setup in 30 seconds: Easily define which logs to store via a simple New Relic Query Language (NRQL) rule, using your current logs to decide what to route to live archives, without needing a new log collector.

Minimize compliance response time: Quickly meet regulatory requirements with log queries that are readily available for critical legal discovery and compliance audit requests.

“As Bed Bath & Beyond moves forward as a company, we’ve also taken the opportunity to consolidate our observability tooling. We’re excited to leverage New Relic live archives, allowing our engineers to tap into insights and learn from our historical logs data while also meeting compliance requirements for retaining data. All of which allows us to deliver the superior digital experience our customers expect at every touchpoint,” said Bed Bath & Beyond, formerly Overstock, VP of Software Engineering, Eddie Hughes.

“It’s getting increasingly difficult for organisations to adhere to technical regulatory compliance requirements, especially with generative AI being integrated into their already complex tech stacks. When critical legal discovery and compliance audit requests arise, IT and engineering teams need quick and easy access to the crucial compliance data in their historical logs,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “Live archives is an extension of New Relic’s log management capabilities and empowers teams to keep their log data in one place while providing instant access, deeper visibility, and greater context, which helps simplify historical log analysis and streamline regulatory compliance.”

“The breadth and diversity of the Asia Pacific region poses an added challenge for organisations seeking to comply with varying regulations around log retention,” said New Relic Chief Architect, APJ Peter Marelas. “New Relic live archives enables engineering teams to access historical logs promptly to respond to regulatory requests, reducing compliance risks. At a fraction of the cost of other log storage solutions, live archives offers APAC organisations a truly cost-effective compliance solution in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”