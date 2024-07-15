Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  New Relic launches the first fully-integrated, AI-driven digital experience monitoring solution

New Relic launches the first fully-integrated, AI-driven digital experience monitoring solution

News
By Express Computer
0 19

New Relic, launched the industry’s first fully-integrated, AI-driven Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solution to optimise app performance and proactively prevent interruptions in digital experiences. The enterprise-grade solution offers end-to-end visibility and real-time insights across mobile, web, and AI apps, enabling organisations to deliver high-quality digital experiences across all touchpoints, with new features like New Relic mobile user journeys, New Relic mobile logs, and enhancements to New Relic session replay.

DEM is more critical than ever, especially for AI adoption

Interruptions in digital experiences—such as apps not loading or performing slowly—can erode customer satisfaction, cause customers to abandon carts or leave bad reviews, and result in lower conversion rates and missed opportunities that ultimately impact revenue. This situation is worsened with the pressure to adopt fast-evolving AI technologies like ChatGPT that can produce unreliable results and further damage brand reputation. New Relic DEM, part of the New Relic observability platform, monitors real user interactions across all applications, including AI applications, helps identify incorrect AI responses, and flags user friction points. This ensures frictionless and consistent experiences wherever users interact, allowing enterprises to adopt AI with confidence.

Integrated DEM delivers real-time insights for uninterrupted digital experiences

Most enterprises today struggle with multiple user monitoring point solutions that create disjointed partial views of their digital experiences. New Relic DEM is the only integrated solution that combines real user monitoring (RUM) capabilities like browser monitoring, mobile monitoring, and synthetic monitoring, with APM 360, errors inbox, and AI monitoring in a single platform, out of the box. This provides enterprises with an end-to-end view of their customer experience and insights in the context of their entire application stack, helping them measure the health and performance of applications and underlying network and infrastructure from a user point of view. It enables them to pinpoint the root cause of issues and quickly resolve them. It also allows for a better understanding of user behavior and journeys within the apps, helping to design new app features that delight users and drive engagement.

“As streaming services across India and the world gear up for the record breaking viewership of the Paris Olympics, they must do everything they can to prevent buffering screens and frozen replays. When even the slightest delay can lead to customer churn, poor reviews, or lost subscribers, every second matters,” said New Relic Field Chief Technology Officer, APJ Peter Marelas. “New Relic enables streamers to proactively manage and optimise digital experiences in real-time; enabling them to host uninterrupted live events for every viewer across all devices – laptop, smart TV, mobile or tablet – even during peak times.”

New Relic’s advanced DEM capabilities drive business outcomes:

-Superior insights without the high costs: The only session replay solution that automatically captures 100% of incidents and records critical user actions leading up to each incident, offering superior insights without the expense of recording every single session.

-The most comprehensive list of mobile platforms: Comprehensive mobile log management supports a wide range of platforms (iOS, Android, watchOS), and popular hybrid frameworks (Xamarin, .NET MAUI, React Native, Flutter, Cordova, and Ionic Capacitor). This enables organisations to detect and mitigate risks across the mobile ecosystem, proactively addressing issues that affect customers.

-Actionable user journeys without event duplication: The only mobile user journeys solution to provide automatic, dynamic, nonlinear charts without event duplication. It delivers detailed insights beyond basic page views, including breadcrumbs, HTTP events, and handled exceptions, facilitating quicker issue resolution and enhancing mobile user experiences.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image