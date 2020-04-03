New Service Announced By Uber To Deliver Everyday Essentials

Read Article

Uber has announced a new last mile delivery service and is partnering with bigbasket as its first client to collectively address the growing needs of consumers to access everyday essentials amidst the current nationwide lockdown.

Deploying a mix of UberGo, UberXL and UberMoto, Uber is sharing its technology and vast network of delivery partners to support bigbasket in delivering essential supplies safely to consumers’ doorsteps, so they can continue to observe government guidelines for staying at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, Uber India, said, “This last-mile delivery service provides multiple wins. It supports authorities in containing COVID-19, delivers essential supplies in a timely manner to customers and creates earning opportunities for drivers. We will not charge any commissions for our efforts and are pleased to partner with bigbasket to support the nation in its hour of need. We stand ready to support all other private and public sector efforts in keeping vital supply chains open and to ensure last mile delivery of everyday supplies, during this current nationwide lockdown.”

Uber’s association with bigbasket will comply with all hygiene and traffic regulations. The service will enable bigbasket to serve its customers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida.

Commenting on the partnership, Lalita Aggarwal, National Process Head-Last Mile, bigbasket, said, “The ongoing pan-India lockdown has led to a disruption in the supply of essential goods, primarily led by a shortage of personnel and delivery vehicles. We are very happy to partner with Uber India for this initiative and we will be utilizing a portion of their huge fleet of cars, bikes as well as personnel to help with our deliveries to fulfill customer orders. We are thankful to Uber India for helping us deliver essential goods to thousands of customers across the country and the opportunity to provide financial sustenance to many drivers and riders during this time. As a brand, we are committed to providing the best possible services to our customers and this partnership with Uber is another step towards that goal.”

In line with government guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service have been provided masks, gloves, sanitisers, and specialized safety training to ensure the highest possible safety and hygiene standards.

