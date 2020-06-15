Next Education has witnessed an increase in demand for its platform to continue virtual learning amid lockdown

Read Article

Due to the pandemic, the times have been challenging for schools. With disruptions and indefinite lockdown, it is imperative for schools to reimage and reinvent their teaching-learning approach and pedagogy. Considering this situation Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., the pioneer in the K-12 education sector, is enabling schools to redefine their teaching-learning approach through its ‘Next Learning Platform’, an integrated platform to facilitate remote learning, academic and administrative operations without any hindrance. 2000+ schools across India have adopted the solution to ensure continuous academic and administrative operations.

In the wake of recent lockdown, Next Education has also added a Live lecture feature to the Next Learning Platform, thereby making it a one-stop solution for schools to go online. Through its comprehensive offerings, schools can seamlessly transform their pedagogy from offline to the online learning system.

Not only this, but the platform also helps teachers to optimise their strategies to enhance the online learning experience of students with its award-winning digital content, online assignments, personalised assessments and immediate feedback and evaluation. A noteworthy advantage of this platform is that it creates a school-like learning environment at home and empowers teachers to control and monitor academic operations within the comfort of their home.

To enable schools to with its admin functions, the platform offers NextERP for managing school operations and communications with ease.

Speaking on widespread adoption of Next Learning Platform by schools across the country, Mr. Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO and Co-Founder, Next Education said, “Though the crisis is devastating, it is making schools technologically advanced. No doubt, this transition from offline to the online education system is challenging for many schools, but with Next Learning Platform it can be achieved seamlessly in no time. Our integrated platform has been adopted by 2000+ schools to run their virtual school. Various tools like NextERP, NextLMS, Live Lecture, and more in the Next Learning Platform focus on expanding academic operations and learning beyond the traditional pedagogy according to the unique needs of the school. ” Mr. Ralhan further added, “The overwhelming adoption of Next Learning Platform and positive response byschools across the country is an indication that it is imperative for schools to switch to e-learning tools to make learning more productive and engaging even at home. With the ease of implementation and user-friendly interface, Next Learning Platform makes quality education accessible without any impediments.”

Ms Meghna Singh, Director of Sheoran International School, Noida says, “The Live Lecture feature of Next Learning Platform has helped us in conducting online classes seamlessly. Approximately 150 students are attending the lectures by 20+ teachers everyday. The tool is very interactive with the curriculum being inbuilt therein. The entire methodology helps teachers to make conceptual understanding faster.”

Management team Mr Nagendra Mali and Ms. Sowmya Mali of Karnataka Public School, Haveri adds, “The Live Lecture feature is very helpful during this lockdown as it connects teachers and students in real-time. It helps us in running our school virtually. Next Learning Platform is an interactive platform where parents also share their feedback with teachers.”

Dr.Yuvraj Singh from The Imperial School, Ganganagar further adds, “We feel that the Next Learning Platform is a great step towards keeping the education ongoing for students. We appreciate that with the Live Lecture feature, we could run schools virtually in this situation too. We have been using these lectures everyday to conduct classes for all grades. Live Lecture will help us in reducing the workload by 50%.”

