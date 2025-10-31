NIIT Foundation and Cisco Unveil ‘Cyber Suraksha Plus’ to Train 27 Lakh Citizens in AI and Cloud-Driven Cybersecurity by 2028

NIIT Foundation a non-profit organisation in partnership with CISCO since 2022 has trained over 10 lakh learners across 27 states and 5 union territories, with nearly 40% of participants being females. This initiative has enabled over 7,000 youth to embark on careers in cybersecurity. The program has also reached vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities, frontline workers, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, helping them navigate digital spaces more securely.

Cyber Suraksha Plus, a new phase that expands from cyber awareness to offer structured career pathways in system protection, ransomware defense, AI-driven security, and cloud protection. Designed to be multilingual and inclusive, the initiative aims to train 27 lakh learners by 2028, helping to bridge the talent gap in India’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

Harish Krishnan, Managing Director and Chief Policy Officer, Cisco Systems, India & ASEAN, said: “Cybersecurity is the cornerstone of digital trust, and safeguarding it is shared global responsibility. As nations across the Global South increasingly digitize, collaborative capacity-building initiatives like Cyber Suraksha Plus will be key. They’ll help build the skills and capacity needed to meet the ambitions outlined in global forums such as the G20 Digital Economy Working Group and the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026. Through this partnership, we aim to empower India’s young workforce with globally relevant skills and contribute to a safer, more resilient digital future.”

Sapna Moudgil, CEO, NIIT Foundation, added: “Our effort through Cyber Suraksha Plus is to make digital safety a social equalizer. While the program builds employability among youth, it also addresses those who are often left behind in the digital transformation: senior citizens, women, rural youth, and low-literacy groups. For many, especially older adults who are most vulnerable to online scams, these courses can become a turning point, restoring confidence and agency in the digital world. Our mission remains to ensure that the benefits of cybersecurity awareness reach every community that needs it most.”

According to the India Cyber Threat Report 2025 by DSCI, cybercrime cases in India surged to 22.68 lakh in 2024, up from 15.96 lakh in 2023 and 10.29 lakh in 2022. The healthcare sector faced the most attacks (21.8%), followed by hospitality (19.6%) and banking (17.4%), underscoring the risks to organizations managing personal and financial data. Senior citizens, students, and small business owners were among the worst hit, losing savings or data to phishing and online frauds. With India’s internet user base crossing 1 billion in June 2025, the report calls for stronger cyber awareness and resilience nationwide.

With