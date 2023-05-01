NIIT launches career catalyst programs to equip youth for success in competitive job market

NIIT Ltd introduced a new set of programs for learners who have just completed their school education. The programs are aimed at providing the learners with an early head start in career exploration and skill development in their desired fields.

The programs are named Career Catalyst Programs and consists of the Java Foundation Program and Data Science Foundation Program, both carefully curated by industry experts. These six-week online courses are designed to equip recent high school graduates with cutting-edge skills essential for launching their careers and outshining their peers. Eligibility for the programs is limited to those who have successfully completed their 12th-grade studies.

Speaking on the launch of the new programs, Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, NIIT Digital, said “With the launch of the Career Catalyst Programs, we at NIIT, are proud to provide 12th graduated students with an early head start in their career journey. We believe that early exposure and skill development are key to make informed career choices in today’s competitive job market. With these programs, students can utilize their time effectively by gaining valuable insights and honing their skills, which will give them an edge in the competitive job market. We aim to empower young minds of the country through transformative learning experience, equipping them with the knowledge and expertise to make informed choices and embark on successful path on their professional journey.”

The programs are designed to provide practical application of skills on real business challenges to prepare the learners for the opportunities and challenges they will face later in their further education or future job roles in the industry. As post 12th, students are relatively free, these programs can be a great option to leverage their free time and prepare early for their dream career. In a world where the competition is getting tougher day by day, starting early preparation and gaining relevant skills and insights could be one of the best decisions for securing a glorious future.