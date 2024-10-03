Niyogin strengthens board with Industry Veteran Samir Mohan Pandiri’s appointment

Niyogin Fintech Ltd announces the appointment of Samir Mohan Pandiri as a Non-executive, Independent Director, replacing Eric Michael Wetlaufer, whose term ended on September 16, 2024.

Pandiri, a veteran finance professional with over 15 years of international experience, previously served as President of Apex Group, leading a diverse team of over 10,000 associates and overseeing critical functions such as revenue generation, geographic management, operations, human resources, risk management, and client relations. Currently, as a member of the Stakeholder Relationship, Risk Management, and CSR Committee, he contributes to shaping the Niyogin’s policies in these crucial areas, ensuring alignment with corporate goals and social responsibility commitments.

Tashwinder Singh, CEO and MD of Niyogin Fintech Limited stated, “We are delighted to welcome Samir to our Board of Directors. His extensive banking experience and leadership skills will be instrumental in guiding Niyogin through its next phase of growth. We extend our sincere gratitude to Ashby for his valuable contributions and wish him continued success in his future endeavours.”

He has also served as CEO of BNY Mellon and held various leadership roles in asset servicing, asset management, and fintech at JPMorgan Chase and Bankers Trust. Additionally, Dr. Ashby Monk stepped down from his role as an Independent Director, on September 30th, 2024, citing preoccupation and other personal commitments. He had been a valued member of Niyogin’s board since February 2022.