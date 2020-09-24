No-code application platform player Unqork announces global strategic alliance with Capco

Read Article

Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code application platform, today announced a global strategic alliance with Capco, a leading management and technology consultancy focused on the financial services and energy industries.

Having collaborated for 18 months to deliver complex global solutions and digitize end-to-end processes for wealth and asset management clients, Capco and Unqork have now widened the scope of their alliance to include capital markets, banking and payments, insurance and energy organizations.

In addition, Unqork launched its London office earlier in the summer as it continues to grow its business globally and Capco is leveraging its established EMEA presence to spearhead a number of conversations with the region’s largest organizations.

“Capco is one of the most respected management and technology consultancies in the industry. They have a proven reputation for identifying disruptive technologies ahead of the curve and delivering them to their clients in a way that matches their unique needs. They recognized the power of Unqork’s enterprise no-code platform early, and we have successfully partnered to deliver solutions in the wealth management space,” said Christian Barrera, Vice President, Alliances and Ecosystem, Unqork. “With this expanded partnership, we are focusing on more industries and tackling more complex business challenges for our joint customers, who are some of the largest financial services firms in the world.”

The partnership combines Unqork’s unique no-code platform, designed to support enterprise applications in highly regulated industries, with Capco’s extensive knowledge in capital markets, banking and payments, wealth and asset management, insurance and energy. Together, Capco and Unqork will help the financial institutions and energy companies drive business growth and new opportunities.

Capco now has more than 45 experts trained on Unqork’s platform who can help organizations deliver new products to market faster and enable business growth by leveraging Unqork’s platform capability.

“Unqork and Capco can help companies accelerate time to market and launch feature rich, scalable and high performing applications,” said Nic Parmaksizian, Partner, Capco Digital. “Capco has made a significant investment in our partnership with Unqork to build new and innovative solutions on Unqork. This partnership will help leading financial services companies innovate for the future by thinking deeply about ecosystems and designing real-world solutions with ingenuity.”

