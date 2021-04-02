Express Computer


NPCI sets up its subsidiary firm – NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary firm – NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL). The new entity came into effect from April 1, 2021. The brand under the new entity – Bharat BillPay – offers various recurring payment services to customers, including bill payments for electricity, telecom, DTH, Gas, Education fees, water and municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, Loan repayments, Insurance, Cable, Housing Society, Subscription Fees, Hospital, Credit card, Clubs and association, etc.

Bharat BillPay is constantly creating innovative payment infrastructure for recurring payments across the country in order to provide safe and convenient experience to customers – thereby eliminating the need of going around to multiple biller touchpoints.


