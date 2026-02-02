NTT DATA deepens AWS partnership to push enterprise cloud and agentic AI adoption

NTT DATA has entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, signalling a sharper focus on helping large enterprises move from AI experimentation to scaled, production-grade deployments on the cloud.

The agreement brings together NTT DATA’s strengths in cloud transformation, cloud-native modernisation and agentic AI with AWS’s global infrastructure and service ecosystem. The intent is to modernise mission-critical workloads, build secure cloud foundations and support responsible AI adoption across both regulated and fast-growing industries.

Rather than a broad, generic partnership, the collaboration is structured around four priority areas where both companies see immediate enterprise demand.

From legacy modernisation to agentic AI at scale

A central thrust of the agreement is accelerating large-scale cloud transformation. NTT DATA and AWS will work jointly to migrate and modernise on-premises environments onto AWS, using generative and agentic AI, automation and data platforms to unlock new operating models and enable more intelligent, AI-driven operations.

Another pillar is the expansion of industry-specific cloud solutions on AWS. Leveraging NTT DATA’s Industry Cloud platform—built around more than 500 extensible business components and AI agents—the partners aim to deliver repeatable offerings for sectors such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, energy and the public sector.

Customer experience modernisation also features prominently. As part of the collaboration, NTT DATA is working with AWS to modernise contact centre environments using Amazon Connect, helping organisations adopt AI-driven CX capabilities at scale while maintaining security and compliance.

The agreement also places strong emphasis on digital sovereignty. As a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, NTT DATA will deliver sovereign-by-design cloud solutions for European governments and enterprises, addressing stringent data residency and operational autonomy requirements without compromising on performance or security.

Building delivery muscle around AWS

To operationalise the partnership, NTT DATA has set up a dedicated AWS Business Group aligned with AWS’s sales and delivery structure. The group already includes around 11,000 AWS-certified professionals, with plans to certify nearly 10,000 more over the next three years—an indication of the scale at which the company expects demand to grow.

Abhijit Dubey, President and CEO of NTT DATA, said the collaboration is designed to help enterprises move decisively beyond pilots. According to him, cloud and AI now sit at the heart of enterprise transformation, and the agreement reflects a commitment to delivering secure, industry-specific solutions that generate measurable business value.

From AWS’s perspective, the partnership is positioned as a way to help enterprises modernise legacy estates while navigating evolving regulatory and data sovereignty requirements. Greg Pearson, Vice President of AWS Global Sales, noted that the collaboration strengthens customers’ ability to build modern digital experiences and adopt AI confidently on AWS.

Early proof points and industry focus

NTT DATA pointed to Honda Trading Asia as an example of the partnership in action. The company recently migrated its systems to AWS with NTT DATA’s support, laying the groundwork for future AI-led innovation. According to Honda Trading Asia, the migration stayed on schedule and within budget, while creating a more flexible foundation for growth.

Looking ahead, NTT DATA plans to develop dozens of new, industry-specific AI-driven cloud solutions on AWS. In financial services, the focus will be on modernising core banking and compliance workloads. In healthcare and life sciences, the emphasis is on secure, AI-enabled data platforms to improve insights and accelerate research. Manufacturing, automotive and public sector use cases will centre on modernising operations and enabling compliant, secure digital services.

These solutions will be incubated through dedicated innovation environments on AWS, including sandboxes and innovation labs, before being scaled for enterprise deployment. NTT DATA will support customers end-to-end—from advisory and transformation through to implementation and managed services—while expanding its Smart AI Agent ecosystem to help organisations deploy agentic AI responsibly and at scale.