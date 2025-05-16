NTT DATA unveils Smart AI Agent Ecosystem, revolutionising industry solutions with intelligent automation and strategic alliances

NTT DATA announced a comprehensive enterprise-grade Smart AI Agent Ecosystem with industry-specific solutions to help clients transform their business. The company also announced a patented plug-in solution that turns legacy bots into autonomous intelligent agents, and an expanded key alliance network for providing best-fit solutions.

“The rapid evolution of AI presents both immense opportunities and challenges for businesses,” said Yutaka Sasaki, President and Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA Group. “At NTT DATA, we have developed the comprehensive capabilities needed to guide our clients through these transformative times and empower them to shape their future with the power of AI.”

Assured outcome solutions with embedded Smart AI Agent

NTT DATA has deployed hundreds of Smart AI Agent instances in support of sophisticated processes and decision-making at clients. The company’s roadmap encompasses a continuous stream of new agents to support more complex use cases from a range of industries as well as shared functions. For example:

Healthcare: Current agents are autonomously classifying, prioritising and summarising insurance appeals and making decisions about medical necessity among other responsibilities. The near-term roadmap includes agents that specialise in early interventions, medication compliance, payer validation, and preventing fraud, waste and abuse.

Current agents are autonomously classifying, prioritising and summarising insurance appeals and making decisions about medical necessity among other responsibilities. The near-term roadmap includes agents that specialise in early interventions, medication compliance, payer validation, and preventing fraud, waste and abuse. Automotive manufacturing: Agents already are analysing regulatory warning letters and citations. The company is now developing agents that specialise in root-cause analysis of defects; initiate corrective actions, recalls or fixes; and launch compliance reviews as needed.

Agents already are analysing regulatory warning letters and citations. The company is now developing agents that specialise in root-cause analysis of defects; initiate corrective actions, recalls or fixes; and launch compliance reviews as needed. Finance: Agentic AI solutions are assisting banks, partners and consumers in the continuous pursuit of client and engagement validation requirements, including Know Your Customer and other fraud detection and anti-crime capabilities, minimising transaction and payment vulnerability.

Agentic AI solutions are assisting banks, partners and consumers in the continuous pursuit of client and engagement validation requirements, including Know Your Customer and other fraud detection and anti-crime capabilities, minimising transaction and payment vulnerability. Supply chain and logistics: Agents are helping clients select and securely do business with AI startup partners, while also building AI agent prototypes to help businesses deploy and integrate pilots with purchasing workflows and processes, and monitoring adoption, performance and return on investment. Next up are domain-specific steps including agents that intelligently manage procurement services.

Agents are helping clients select and securely do business with AI startup partners, while also building AI agent prototypes to help businesses deploy and integrate pilots with purchasing workflows and processes, and monitoring adoption, performance and return on investment. Next up are domain-specific steps including agents that intelligently manage procurement services. Marketing: In one of many examples, a multi-agent system integrates with a hyperscaler platform to autonomously analyse and categorise user profiles and build psychographic profiles for hyper-personalised ad recommendations. This system continuously learns and adapts, delivering boosted sales and revenue to clients in many industries.

Based on the company’s comprehensive approach to agentic AI, NTT DATA can offer assured outcomes that help clients heighten performance, improve security and cyber resilience, and ignite innovation for profitable growth and superior stakeholder experiences.

“Agentic AI is the next transformative wave that will impact every sector, far more than what we have seen with Generative AI so far,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO of NTT DATA, Inc. “It’s not just about boosting creativity or productivity. It’s about unlocking new capabilities that can take initiative, make decisions and collaborate with humans in entirely new ways. With our deep expertise in responsible innovation, trailblasing alliances, and visionary clients, we’re excited to lead this future — building the foundation for a reimagined human-machine hybrid workplace and a bold new business landscape.”

Comprehensive smart AI agent ecosystem guides clients through AI adoption

NTT DATA’s Smart AI Agent Ecosystem builds on previous developments to scale the breadth and agility of composable agentic AI solutioning. Key components include:

Managed agentic services that help clients build, adopt, manage and scale transformative solutions.

that help clients build, adopt, manage and scale transformative solutions. Solutions with embedded Smart AI Agents that offer assured outcomes for clients, including solutions for specific industries and horizontal functions.

that offer assured outcomes for clients, including solutions for specific industries and horizontal functions. Additional Smart AI Agents targeting industry and horizontal needs.

targeting industry and horizontal needs. Smart AI Agent platform that incorporates integrated tools, utilities, accelerators and best practices; and access to a marketplace with additional agents, large language models (LLMs) and small language models (SLMs).

AI-ready infrastructure backed by services that leverage public cloud, private cloud, network and cybersecurity.

Alliances with world-leading technology providers and world-class startups.

with world-leading technology providers and world-class startups. Responsible by design including security, governance and compliance.

The expanded ecosystem empowers clients to envision new ways of operating with smarter automation, resolve global skills shortages and maximise return on investments. Clients also benefit from the assurance of working with a trusted, full-service provider with global scale, scope and expertise.

The Smart AI Agent Ecosystem is complemented by an array of proven NTT DATA services including structured readiness and risk assessments, managed services tailored to hyperscaler AI offerings, and multi-agent management services in hybrid vendor environments. Every aspect of the ecosystem is grounded in the company’s commitment to responsible AI – ensuring it is trustworthy, ethical and secure by design.

“We’ve been leveraging NTT DATA’s end-to-end Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies to explore both pro-code and low-code agentic AI experiences,” said Pankaj Shah, VP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. “With their step-by-step advisory approach and outcome-focused strategy, we’re now exploring powerful multi-agent models and identifying new use cases to align with our business objectives and to reimagine how we operate.”

Industry-leading alliances and partnerships offer deep choice

NTT DATA recently announced a strategic collaboration agreement with OpenAI to drive innovation in generative AI. As part of this agreement, NTT DATA will establish an OpenAI CoE (Centre of Excellence) to accelerate the development and deployment of new generative AI services powered by the OpenAI APIs. These services will be tailored to specific industries and business functions, and will be introduced globally to deliver enhanced value to clients.

In addition to formal collaborations with world-leading technology providers, NTT DATA also has established alliances with world-class innovative startups including, for example:

Rafay Systems: Rafay’s platform supports NTT DATA’s delivery of a scalable, secure and developer-friendly Platform-as-a-Service experience on top of AI infrastructure (GPU PaaS), enabling enterprises to streamline GenAI adoption, reduce operational complexity and accelerate the deployment of production-grade AI workloads.

Rafay’s platform supports NTT DATA’s delivery of a scalable, secure and developer-friendly Platform-as-a-Service experience on top of AI infrastructure (GPU PaaS), enabling enterprises to streamline GenAI adoption, reduce operational complexity and accelerate the deployment of production-grade AI workloads. Kore.ai: The enterprise-grade Kore.ai Agent Platform integrates LLMs to enhance NTT DATA’s Digital Workplace Services. This GenAI-powered automation enables NTT DATA to enhance Service Desk operations, reduce costs and deliver personalised context-aware support to various clients.

Agentic AI services portfolio meets clients where they are with end-to-end ecosystem

The company’s previously announced Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-managed services to help organisations harness the full potential of agentic AI by leveraging hyperscaler AI technologies.

NTT DATA is rapidly scaling their Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies to deliver greater value as organisations increasingly mature on agentic AI and adopt multi-AI agent models. For example, leveraging Azure AI Agent Service on Azure AI Foundry, NTT DATA can build, manage and orchestrate multi-agent workflows across multiple platforms. This approach simplifies complex multi-agent deployments.

Additionally, NTT DATA is helping clients work across the agentic AI spectrum by making its tooling available across clients’ cloud platforms. This means that any agent NTT DATA builds can easily be transferred to a clients’ cloud environment across Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud Platform.

Patented solution transforms bots into autonomous intelligent agents

NTT DATA also announced a patented solution that transforms legacy bots into intelligent agent assets. This plug-in capability is especially important to companies that want to adopt AI but are constrained by technological debt. Millions of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) bots have been deployed by businesses worldwide for rules-based automation. Similar to a plug-in module that turns a basic television into a smart TV, NTT DATA’s new solution can transform bots into intelligent agents that operate autonomously while complying with governance and policies for security and privacy.

“AI is causing a massive shift similar to the early days of the internet — reshaping how we work, solve problems and create value,” Dubey said. “We’re not just watching this future unfold — we’re driving it. At NTT DATA, we’re delivering clients real, measurable impact from AI solutions already, and this patented, transformative plug-in is just one more proof point of what’s possible when innovation meets execution.”