NTT Ltd bets big on innovations; sees huge growth coming from India

Fueled by a fast rising market for data consumption, NTT Ltd is bullish on huge growth coming in from multiple quarters. This can be seen from the launch of Global Data Centers division of NTT Ltd. in India, led by industry veteran, Sharad Sanghi.

Explains Sharad Sanghi, CEO, Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure (India) at NTT Ltd, “We see growth coming in from multiple areas. Almost every industry is going to the cloud. There is also growth coming in due to compliance requirements set by regulatory authorities such as RBI that mandate that personal data of Indian citizens must be stored on local servers in the country. We continue to see huge growth coming in from global hyperscalers, born in the cloud firms, OTT players and manufacturing firms upgrading their critical applications such as SAP. Other sectors such as banking and finance are refreshing their technology infrastructure, while sectors like IT/ITeS and e-commerce are good growth areas for us.” NTT is also betting heavily on government projects. The company has already been empanelled for Maharashtra Government and Central Government cloud-based requirements.

Betting big on innovations

NTT through its acquisition of Netmagic, has a series of innovations, that have helped it provide far greater value to its customers. This include innovations such as SimpliHANA (a SAP certified hosting solution), cloud comparison engine (ability to compare costs across multiple clouds for customers), cloud optimization engine (customers can use this service to better optimize their infrastructure. For example, they can turn off virtual machines that are not in use), Cloud Connect Service and Solution Insights.

Explains Sharad Sanghi, “Many of these innovations have been developed at our Pune or Bangalore centers. For example, Solution Insight is a platform for holistic visibility and control of an increasingly sprawling and disparate ICT infrastructure for an enterprise. It provides a single pane of glass into understanding the state, performance and events occurring within and around the infrastructure and provides controls to respond accordingly.”

In a multi-cloud environment, this can be the game changer, as Solution Insight can manage a hybrid portfolio of cloud infrastructure, provided by the service provider or a third party provider (such as AWS or Microsoft Azure). Customers can also allocate their cloud spend back to applications and departments and monitor the cost on the go against the budget set by the budget owners.

To ensure a greener world, NTT has heavily invested in renewable energy projects. “We are committed to generating our power requirements through renewable energy. We have already setup a solar plant in Solapur, and all our data centers in Maharashtra will be majorly powered by solar, with the rest being provided by wind energy. The goal is to take this across the country in a phased manner.”

