Nutanix appoints ex-Conviva exec as APJ VP and GM

Nutanix is excited to welcome Jay Tuseth as the new Vice President and General Manager for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ), reporting directly to Andrew Brinded, Nutanix’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Tuseth is a seasoned enterprise executive who has lived in Singapore since 2013. Prior to joining Nutanix, he served as Conviva’s Vice President of Sales for APAC SAAS Applications and General Manager of Customer Experience, based in the Company’s Singapore office.

At Conviva, Tuseth led all operations in the APJ region, helping digital businesses and their operations teams shift from a focus on Quality of Service to one centered on Quality of Experience. He leads with a mindset of continuous growth, challenging teams to push boundaries, take ownership, and ensuring that great contributions are seen and valued.

Prior to joining Conviva, Tuseth served as VP of Cloud Applications at Oracle. He also spent 12 years at Dell Technologies and EMC in multiple executive leadership capacities, leading diverse teams across APJ, helping customers use data to maximise their competitive advantage.