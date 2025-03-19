Express Computer

HCLTech launches FlexSpace for AI PCs to transform enterprise efficiency

HCLTech launches FlexSpace for AI PCs to transform enterprise efficiency

HCLTech announced the launch of HCLTech FlexSpace for AI PCs in collaboration with Intel®. This innovative solution enhances AI-powered enterprise computers, offering businesses the computing power and flexibility needed for AI-driven environments.

By integrating HCLTech FlexSpace, an Experience-as-a-Service digital workplace solution, with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, enterprises can perform AI tasks locally on devices, ensuring faster and more secure processing. This reduces the need for data transfers to remote servers, minimising data breach risks.

FlexSpace significantly improves the performance of advanced AI platforms, enabling faster, more responsive interactions and superior data processing for applications like Microsoft Co-Pilot. With HCLTech AI Force and Edge AI, enterprises benefit from rapid data processing and real-time analytics, providing actionable insights. Additionally, AI of Things (AIoT) applications experience reduced latency and improved performance.

“At Intel, we are committed to delivering transformative solutions that address the evolving needs of modern workplaces. Our collaboration with HCLTech on their FlexSpace solution combines the power of Intel’s AI PCs with HCLTech’s industry-leading IT services. This collaboration not only meets the critical need for advanced workplace solutions but also enhances customer experiences by delivering unmatched performance, scalability, and security. Together, we are shaping the future of workplace transformation,” said Santhosh Vishwanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel.

“At HCLTech, we aim to revolutionise enterprise AI interaction with advanced, scalable solutions that enhance efficiency and innovation. Our collaboration with Intel on FlexSpace for AI PCs is a key step in helping clients fully leverage AI while ensuring top-tier security and performance,” said Anand Swamy, Head of Tech and ISV Ecosystems, HCLTech.

HCLTech continues to deliver intelligent workplace solutions through its HCLTech Fluid Workplace framework, leveraging Intel’s Core Ultra processors to empower enterprises to streamline workflows, make data-driven decisions and accelerate innovation across healthcare, finance and manufacturing.

