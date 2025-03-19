L&T Technology Services to transform railway safety with AI-powered TrackEi™

L&T Technology Services Limited announced the launch of TrackEi™, an AI-powered railway track inspection solution. Designed as part of LTTS’ growing mobility portfolio, TrackEi™ leverages the NVIDIA Jetson™ platform for edge AI and robotics — to deliver real-time defect detection and, support predictive maintenance, enhancing safety for rail networks worldwide.

The latest development follows a series of accolades recognising LTTS’ leadership in rail innovation, including winning the Etihad Rail Innovation Award for its “Innovative Way to Detect Visible Rail Defects in Real-Time.” TrackEi™ will be showcased at the NVIDIA GTC 2025 AI Conference, highlighting LTTS’ ongoing commitment to AI-driven transformation in transportation infrastructure.

Traditionally, rail inspection involved manual processes or slow-moving trolleys, which are time consuming and sometimes fail to detect critical flaws in time to prevent derailments. TrackEi™ addresses this challenge by automating high-speed inspections at over 60 Miles Per Hour, utilising high-resolution cameras and laser profiling to identify issues such as broken rails, cracks, track misalignments, and other structural defects. By integrating deep learning algorithms powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, TrackEi™ delivers immediate actionable intelligence and continuously improves detection accuracy over time.

The NVIDIA JetsonTM platform delivers high performance AI compute and sensor processing capability for autonomous machines and robotics, accelerating deep learning inference capabilities and enabling TrackEi™ to:

Process massive amounts of high-speed image data on the fly, reducing reliance on cloud connectivity Perform complex machine vision tasks with high accuracy via stroboscopic lights, thus nullifying impact of variable lighting and weather conditions Continuously learn and adapt from real-world data, ensuring sustained performance improvement

Key Product Differentiators

Real-Time Defect Detection: AI-driven algorithms analyse video feeds and sensor data in milliseconds, enabling immediate alerts for anomalies. Predictive Maintenance: By aggregating inspection data over time, TrackEi™ helps MoW and operators have an intelligent prediction of when and where maintenance is needed, minimising downtime. Scalable, Edge-Based Architecture: Built on NVIDIA Jetson™, TrackEi™ operates at the network edge, reducing latency and bandwidth requirements while ensuring high reliability. Seamless Integration: The system can be retrofitted onto existing rolling stock/locomotive/ inspection vehicles and easily integrated into standard railway management systems, enabling faster adoption and return on investment. Enhanced Safety & Sustainability: By detecting defects early and optimising maintenance schedules, TrackEi™ contributes to safer journeys, reduced fuel consumption, and lower emissions.

“At LTTS, we are redefining railway safety by combining AI, machine vision, and edge computing to create an intelligent, scalable inspection solution,” said Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President – Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services. “With TrackEiTM running on the powerful NVIDIA JetsonTM platform, rail operators can detect defects with unparalleled accuracy while optimising maintenance schedules and reducing downtime.”

The launch of TrackEi™ builds on LTTS’ deep collaboration with NVIDIA, which recently included the unveiling of a cutting-edge AI Experience Zone at LTTS. This ongoing partnership underscores LTTS’ commitment to driving innovation across industries by leveraging advanced AI technologies.

Accelerated by the NVIDIA JetsonTM platform, LTTS’ TrackEi™ solution, having gone through initial trial at our Class-I Railroad customers in different variants, is currently undergoing testing and evaluation at MxV Rail in Pueblo, CO, under the supervision of Dr. Anish Poudel, Scientist (Research & Innovation) and his research team. MxV Rail is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads.