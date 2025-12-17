Nutanix has announced new capabilities within its Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) aimed at helping organisations design, deploy and operate distributed sovereign cloud environments. The updates are intended to give enterprises greater flexibility to run traditional, cloud-native and AI workloads across on-premises infrastructure, sovereign cloud providers or a combination of both, while maintaining unified management and operational consistency.

As organisations expand across geographies and cloud models, sovereignty, regulatory compliance and business continuity have become increasingly complex. At the same time, enterprises are seeking to avoid dependence on a single cloud ecosystem, particularly for sensitive or regulated workloads. Nutanix said the latest NCP enhancements are designed to address these challenges by improving control, resilience and security across distributed environments.

Security and governance enhancements

NCP now supports orchestrated lifecycle management for multiple disconnected or “dark site” environments, along with on-premises deployment options for governance and control planes. Nutanix Central, the company’s distributed cloud management solution, can now operate in customer-controlled on-premises environments. Nutanix Data Lens, which focuses on unstructured data governance, security and ransomware resilience, is also expected to support on-premises deployment.

Within its partner ecosystem, Nutanix has expanded availability of Nutanix Government Cloud Clusters (GC2) on AWS, enabling US federal agencies to deploy sovereign cloud environments while keeping orchestration within their own Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), without reliance on external SaaS services.

Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Google Cloud is now generally available across 17 global regions. Additional Azure and AWS regions in the United States, along with OVHcloud in Europe, provide further options for regionally compliant and sovereignty-aligned deployments.

Nutanix also confirmed that NC2 on Azure and AWS has completed its annual SOC 2 Type 2 audit and renewed multiple ISO certifications, including ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, 27701 and 22301. In 2025, NC2 on Azure achieved CSA STAR Level 2 certification for the first time.

AI and Kubernetes security updates

The Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) is being extended with a FIPS 140-3 validated and STIG-compliant Ubuntu Pro image option, currently under development, to support environments with strict compliance requirements. Nutanix is also expanding microsegmentation, network isolation and load-balancing features to containerised workloads.

For AI deployments, Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) now supports government-ready NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, allowing organisations to deploy STIG-hardened and FIPS-enabled NVIDIA NIM microservices. Additional enhancements include tighter identity integration, fine-grained access controls and expanded logging to support governed AI operations.

Improved resilience for distributed operations

To address continuity requirements in sovereign architectures, NCP now offers enhanced disaster recovery capabilities that allow organisations to apply tiered protection policies across workloads. Nutanix said the platform can now support continuity even in scenarios involving multiple site or regional failures. Integrated multicloud snapshots and consistent security policies during failover aim to reduce operational risk during migrations or outages.

For containerised applications, Nutanix Data Services for Kubernetes extends synchronous and asynchronous disaster recovery protections to both block and file-based data, supporting compliance and governance requirements for modern and AI-native applications.

Unified management across environments

Nutanix has introduced Nutanix Infrastructure Manager, an automation tool that uses validated design patterns to simplify deployment and maintenance of data centre environments. A unified network control plane provides central visibility into VLANs, virtual networks and microsegmentation policies across on-premises and cloud environments.

NKP clusters will now automatically register with Nutanix Prism Central, enabling infrastructure-level visibility, while NAI adds new dashboards to monitor large language model usage, including request and token activity.

Industry and customer perspectives

Industry analysts note that distributed sovereign cloud models are gaining traction among organisations seeking to balance regulatory compliance with operational flexibility. Partners including OVHcloud, NVIDIA, Intel and Cisco highlighted the importance of architectures that support sovereignty, security and scalable AI deployments across hybrid environments.