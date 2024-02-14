Nxtra to procure 140,208 MWh renewable energy for its data centres

Nxtra by Airtel, announced a power-wheeling agreement with Ampln and Amplus Energy to procure an additional 140,208 MWh of renewable energy. With this, Nxtra has enhanced its existing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint through renewable energy sources annually by ~ 99,547 tCO2e.

As per the agreement, AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy will set up captive solar and wind power plants of 48 MWdc and 24.3 MW, respectively for Nxtra’s data centres in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. The 25-year agreements are in line with Nxtra’s commitment to achieving its net-zero target of 2031 and further strengthening its credentials as India’s largest chain of green data centres in the country.

This is in addition to Nxtra’s multiple other interventions to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations by 100% by FY2031. As part of these interventions, Nxtra has accelerated the adoption of green energy across all its operations, put in place energy-efficient infrastructure and processes, and implemented sustainable business practices at its workplaces.

Ashish Arora, CEO — Nxtra by Airtel, said, “These new partnerships reflect our commitment to lead India’s green data centre space and fulfill our commitment to achieve Net Zero emission by 2031. The additional clean energy supply will increase our renewable energy share to approximately 70% of the overall energy mix for our core data centers. As we work towards building more capacity in coming years and gear up for Generative AI-powered loads, we are fully cognizant of our responsibility towards the environment and are prepared to mitigate the impact on climate”.

The details of the agreement are as under:

· Power plant in Tamil Nadu in partnership with Amplus Energy – 24.3 MW Wind + 28 MWdc Solar | 109,798 MWh | ~77,957 tCO2e annual carbon reduction

· Power plant in Uttar Pradesh in partnership with AmpIn Energy Transition – 12 MWdc Solar | 17,880 MWh | ~12,694 tCO2e annual carbon reduction

· Power plant in Odisha in partnership with AmpIn Energy Transition – 08 MWdc Solar | 12,530 MWh | 8,896 tCO2e annual carbon reduction

Nxtra by Airtel has the largest network of data centres in India with 12 large and 120 edge data centres across the country. It will invest over Rs 5000 crores over the next few years to build six new hyperscale data centres across key metro cities in India and expand its capacity by 2X to over 400 MW.