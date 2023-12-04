ODN Partners with Middle East based Channel Engine for the GCC e-commerce Market

ODN, the specialists in ‘Shop-Now Content’ which enables brands and e-commerce platforms to sell successfully online, announced its partnership with the Middle East-based Channel Engine for the GCC Market. This partnership is set to redefine the landscape of GCC e-commerce connecting brands and retailers to marketplace and online sales channels worldwide.

Through this collaboration, Channel Engine will facilitate ODN’s entry into the MEA and European markets, while ODN will enable the expansion of Indian brands across borders into the MEA and Europe. Speaking on this collaboration, Mr. Narinder Mahajan – CEO, ODN says, “Our game-changing partnership with Channel Engine marks a new era for Indian e-commerce brands wanting to sell in the Middle East region”.

Together, we’re unleashing the power of ODN’s exceptional E-commerce Content Solutions and Channel Engine’s cutting-edge technology to empower brands to conquer the challenges of scaling cross-borders. Olu Olufuwa – Regional head of Partnerships, Channel Engine emphasises the fact that The dynamic partnership between Channel Engine and ODN Digital empowers retailers with a seamless control over their marketplace sales, supercharged product listings, and the fuel to ignite precision-targeted ad campaigns. This synergy is a triumphant formula for success!

The association between these two companies will optimise sales, streamline operations,

and elevate revenue for brands and retailers by connecting them to the global e-commerce

landscape. This will ensure a seamless cross-border journey for Indian brands in MEA &

European markets through content strategy and marketplace integration. This collaboration holds great promise for the Indian retail sector, offering substantial advantages by facilitating its expansion into diverse global markets. Furthermore, it provides a valuable opportunity to observe and adapt to the evolving trends within the industry over time.