Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  ODN Partners with Middle East based Channel Engine for the GCC e-commerce Market

ODN Partners with Middle East based Channel Engine for the GCC e-commerce Market

News
By Express Computer
0 11

ODN, the specialists in ‘Shop-Now Content’ which enables brands and e-commerce platforms to sell successfully online, announced its partnership with the Middle East-based Channel Engine for the GCC Market. This partnership is set to redefine the landscape of GCC e-commerce connecting brands and retailers to marketplace and online sales channels worldwide.

Through this collaboration, Channel Engine will facilitate ODN’s entry into the MEA and European markets, while ODN will enable the expansion of Indian brands across borders into the MEA and Europe. Speaking on this collaboration, Mr. Narinder Mahajan – CEO, ODN says, “Our game-changing partnership with Channel Engine marks a new era for Indian e-commerce brands wanting to sell in the Middle East region”.

Together, we’re unleashing the power of ODN’s exceptional E-commerce Content Solutions and Channel Engine’s cutting-edge technology to empower brands to conquer the challenges of scaling cross-borders. Olu Olufuwa – Regional head of Partnerships, Channel Engine emphasises the fact that The dynamic partnership between Channel Engine and ODN Digital empowers retailers with a seamless control over their marketplace sales, supercharged product listings, and the fuel to ignite precision-targeted ad campaigns. This synergy is a triumphant formula for success!

The association between these two companies will optimise sales, streamline operations,
and elevate revenue for brands and retailers by connecting them to the global e-commerce
landscape. This will ensure a seamless cross-border journey for Indian brands in MEA &
European markets through content strategy and marketplace integration. This collaboration holds great promise for the Indian retail sector, offering substantial advantages by facilitating its expansion into diverse global markets. Furthermore, it provides a valuable opportunity to observe and adapt to the evolving trends within the industry over time.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image