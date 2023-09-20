Express Computer

OKX partners with Solana Mobile to be among the first exchange app Saga Web3 smartphone

OKX, a leading crypto exchange and innovative Web3 technology company, announced its partnership with Solana Mobile to bring the OKX app to the Solana Saga’s dApp store, making it among the first exchange app available on the Solana Web3 smartphone and unlocking OKX’s industry-leading Web3 products for Saga users in one powerful gateway.

The Solana Saga smartphone represents a breakthrough for mobile access to Web3. Through partnerships such as this, OKX is reshaping the future of how people worldwide interact with and utilize decentralized apps and services.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: “This partnership exemplifies the boundless potential of Web3. By uniting OKX’s suite of next-gen products with the Solana Saga, we are dramatically expanding everyday access to the open, decentralized future that Web3 enables.”

