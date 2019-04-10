Online hiring activity grew 7% Y-o-Y in March 2019: Report

Online hiring activity witnessed a 7% growth in Y-o-Y in March 2019, said the TimesJobs RecruiteX’s talent demand index. The index continued its growth trajectory for the third successive month after posting growth in January 2019 and February 2019 as well.

In month-on-month analysis, the demand index posted a 3% growth in March 2019 over February 2019. BPO, IT/Telecom and Healthcaresector were on a hiring spree during the first three months of 2019.

Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig said, “In March 2019, IT/Telecom sector registered 9% growth in comparison to February 2019. This was the highest growth for any industrial sector in the review month. In fact, IT/Telecom and BPO sectors have been in the recruiting mode for quite some time now. An analysis of hiring at India Inc. in 2018 – done by RecruiteX – also pointed that these sectors were hiring significantly. For now, these are the sector to look out for.”

According to Key findings of the report, IT/Telecom posted highest growth in talent demand in March 2019, followed by BPO. In terms of locations which had highest growth for talent demand, Hyderabad/Secunderabad (16%) topped the chart followed by Chennai (14%) and Bengaluru (10%).

