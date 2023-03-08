Online Manipal announces scholarships for women applying to MUJ’s online degree programs through its #EmpowerHer initiative

International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide on 8th March to honor women and their achievements. Over the years, women from all walks of life have broken barriers of all kinds and risen to positions of power and responsibility by ensuring that their dreams and goals are realised. In 2022, Online Manipal launched the #EmpowerHer initiative in order to do its part in supporting women who wish to make their dreams a reality through higher education. This year, to commemorate International Women’s Day, Online Manipal has announced a scholarship of 25% for select female applicants of all UGC-entitled online degrees offered by Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ). This will be made available to 23 women applicants who apply between March 3rd and March 12th via Online Manipal’s #EmpowerHer webpage.

#EmpowerHer is an initiative by Online Manipal that looks to help women across India realize their potential through UGC-entitled online degrees from Manipal University Jaipur. This initiative aims to give women the much-needed support to reinvent themselves by continuing that degree they could not pursue or finish earlier. MUJ’s online degrees are affordable, accessible from everywhere, and are the perfect choice for women looking to make their way back into the employable workforce by overcoming the barriers they have had to face. This initiative is seen as a chance for women to rebuild their careers and recreate their future, while also not missing out on any of their personal and professional commitments.

Applicants must visit Online Manipal’s #EmpowerHer page, and submit their details and a statement of purpose detailing why they deserve the scholarship. Applicants with the best and most compelling SOPs will be awarded a scholarship of 25% of the program fee. Other details and terms & conditions of these scholarships have been detailed out on this page https://www.onlinemanipal.com/empower-her.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. G Mallikarjuna, Director, Directorate of Online Education at Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) said, “International Women’s Day is celebrated to recognize and appreciate the achievements of women across social, cultural, political and economic forums. Today, online degree programs are seen as one of the key modes of higher education considering the flexibility and convenience they provide. MUJ’s online degrees are affordable and recognized worldwide. Over the past couple of years, we have seen thousands of women learners enroll and excel in our online programs as it gives them the freedom to juggle between learning and other work-related and personal commitments, with ease.”

In 2022, women across India applied for scholarships for different online degree programs of MUJ. Here’s what a few learners who received the scholarship in 2022 had to say-

“Being the daughter of a single parent led me to drop out of my dream MBA degree due to financial constraints. I was finally able to fulfill my dream through Online Manipal’s #EmpowerHer scholarship. I want to become financially independent and support my family,” said Ektaa Gautam, who is currently a student of the online MBA program from MUJ.

Akansha Mirgal, another learner pursuing an online MCom degree through Online Manipal said, “I’m a woman of big dreams. The possibility to achieve my dream of pursuing quality education became limited due to the pandemic. However, through the #EmpowerHer scholarship, I’m pursuing an online degree that will help me achieve my career goals.”