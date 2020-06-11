Online Provider Medicus Eases Access to Contactless Office Sanitization Solutions

Read Article

As offices in various parts of the country are resuming operations with limited staff due to relaxation in lockdown rules, sanitizing spaces and equipment to prevent infection is emerging as a priority. Medicus, an app-based medical solutions provider is offering products that can help facilities efficiently manage disinfection and sanitization of currency and gadgets without being touched by others.

“Coronavirus is a rapidly-spreading contagious disease with very severe results, but it can be prevented following very basic personal hygiene guidelines that are taught since childhood. However, opening an office space amid a raging pandemic is a different ballgame – it requires scaling up of measures manifold and managing far greater number of people than just oneself. The sanitization requirements in offices are very different from homes and require personalized solutions, depending on the nature of the space. Hence, we have added a wide range of products in our offering to help the offices reopen and work efficiently and smoothly. All the products require minimum or no human touch and therefore will not become the source of the infection. This will be particularly useful for co-working spaces where employees of various organizations come to work as well as self-employed people. It is very important to ensure that none of them are infected or become the source of infection for others,” says Mr. Bhavesh Shah, Co-Founder, Medicus Curis Pvt Ltd.

Mumbai-based Medicus has sanitizer sprays, foot-operated sanitizer dispenser with adjustable height, automated sanitizing machine, sanitization cubicles, and fumigation machines to spray sanitizer, and disinfector for mobile phones and personal gadgets as well as currencies. All the products are available in all the cities where offices have resumed operations.

“The virus can survive on any kind of surface and span on life on some surfaces are more than others. This necessitates that all surfaces are sanitized at regular intervals. However, due to limited staff, it has become important that mechanized and preferably contactless solutions are made available – that is what we are doing. We are also providing world-class protective gear for those who will carry out the sanitization task,” says Mr. Shah.

The guidelines issued by the government regarding disinfection processes in offices reopening include cleaning of indoor office spaces such as conference rooms, cabins every evening after office hours or early in the morning before the rooms are occupied and ensuring all sanitation workers wear protective gear while cleaning.

