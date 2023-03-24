Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  OpenAI’s GPT-4 used as bait to launch phishing campaigns: Tenable Research

OpenAI’s GPT-4 used as bait to launch phishing campaigns: Tenable Research

News
By Express Computer
0 9

Scammers continue to find novel ways to steal cryptocurrency and this time they’re riding on OpenAI’s launch of GPT-4. Tenable Research has found that a day after the eagerly anticipated launch of OpenAI’s Generative Pre-trained Transformer Version 4 (GPT-4), on 15 March, scammers began sending phishing emails and tweeting phishing links to cryptocurrency enthusiasts about an OpenAI crypto token. The only problem is – an OpenAI crypto token does not exist. 

OpenAI only provides GPT-4 access to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and developers via its API. The unintended effect of this limited access provides scammers with an ideal hook to lure unsuspecting users to their phishing sites. The scammers mimic the OpenAI site to try to get crypto users to link their digital wallets, and once that happens, they drain their accounts. 

The phishing email (screenshot below) contains a single block of text: “Don’t miss out on the limited-time OpenAI DEFI token airdrop.” It includes an image of an OpenAI email based on a template of what a legitimate OpenAI email might look like. However, the purported email contains a number of grammatical and spelling errors.

Similar versions of this message were also spotted being circulated on Twitter.

“Having researched cryptocurrency scams over the last four years, I’ve learned that scammers are opportunistic, impersonating noteworthy individuals or brands to promote fake tokens like Tesla tokens and SpaceX tokens as well as a plethora of fake giveaways,” said Satnam Narang, sr. staff research engineer at Tenable. “The impersonation of OpenAI and the promotion of a fake OpenAI token continues this trend.”

For users interested in GPT-4 and ChatGPT or cryptocurrency and the blockchain, it’s paramount that they continue to operate with a high degree of skepticism regarding cryptocurrency giveaways and token airdrops. Users are urged to conduct extensive research before connecting their wallets to such websites.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image