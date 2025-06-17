Optimising rack air flow for cooling efficiencies

By UN Krishnaraj, National Head, Legrand Data Center Solutions India (LDCS)

Data centres are pivotal to modern digital infrastructure. Ironically, these are also significant energy consumers, drawing an estimated 400 terawatt-hours annually worldwide. With growing sectors like crypto mining intensifying this consumption, the imperative for energy-efficient practices is more pressing than ever. A fundamental yet often overlooked aspect of achieving efficiency is optimising airflow management within IT cabinets, which can substantially mitigate energy use and subsequent environmental impact.

Effective airflow management in data centres is crucial to preventing the inefficiencies caused by the mixing of hot and cold air streams. Common issues include bypass airflow, where cooled air escapes without passing through IT equipment, and recirculation airflow, where hot air re-enters the equipment inlet, creating hotspots and potential damage. Tackling these problems can lead to notable improvements in energy efficiency, cost savings, and system reliability.

Improving Cabinet Airflow for Better Agility and Efficiency

Cabinet airflow solutions are designed to seal the gaps between IT equipment rails and the cabinet exterior. These packages significantly reduce air leakage—by 85-91% compared to conventional solutions —thereby improving cooling efficiency and reducing energy costs. They work by creating a tight seal around the 19-inch rack space, preventing cold air from escaping and hot air from recirculating, which maintains a consistent temperature within the cabinet and reduces the risk of hotspots and equipment damage.

Blanking panels are simple yet effective tools for managing airflow. They are used to fill empty rack spaces, preventing air recirculation. While not consistently used in Indian data centres, integrating blanking panels as part of airflow can significantly improve cooling efficiency. In the Indian market, where energy costs and environmental regulations are becoming more stringent, their inclusion in a comprehensive airflow management strategy can significantly optimise airflow, ensuring cooler, more reliable equipment performance.

Air leakage through cable entry points in cabinet roofs and side panels is a common issue that can undermine cooling efficiency. Innovative sealing solutions, foam-based materials ensure an airtight fit around cable entries, maintaining cold aisle integrity and preventing mixing of hot and cold air. For cabinets on raised floors, air seal plinths are recommended to seal the gap between the cabinet base and the floor, particularly in data centers with raised floor cooling systems. These plinths ensure that cold air is directed appropriately through the perforated floor tiles, enhancing the cooling system’s efficiency.

Similarly, when cabinets are positioned in rows, gaps between them can be a source of air leakage. Sealing kits with gaskets can create a tight barrier between cabinets, preserving aisle containment integrity and optimising airflow management across the data centre.

Benefits of Optimised Airflow Management

The operational improvements from these airflow optimisation strategies translate into significant energy cost savings and a quick return on investment. For example, studies have shown that optimising airflow management can save a data centre over €2,000 per year in energy costs for an 18-cabinet setup. In India, where electricity costs in some regions can be high, these energy savings are even more impactful. The cost of implementing these airflow package can pay for itself in about seven months, highlighting not only the efficiency gains but also the financial prudence.

Optimising cabinet airflow aligns with key industry standards and sustainability initiatives, such as the EU Code of Conduct for Data Centers and the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact. By implementing these measures, data centres not only reduce their operational costs but also demonstrate a commitment to sustainability, contributing to broader environmental goals. In India, the Ministry of Power has outlined energy efficiency guidelines for data centres, and by implementing these airflow management strategies, data centres can reduce their operational costs while demonstrating a commitment to sustainability. This not only helps meet government regulations but also contributes to broader environmental goals.

Conclusion

As the demand for data centre services grows, so does the need for energy-efficient and sustainable practices. Optimising airflow within IT cabinets is a critical aspect of this, offering a path to reduced energy consumption, cost savings, and enhanced system reliability. By adopting these airflow management best practices, the data centres can sustain its growth while minimising its environmental footprint, thereby playing a crucial role in the transition to a more sustainable future. This positions the industry as a key player in India’s transition to a greener digital economy.