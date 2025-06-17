Powering the smart factory: Networking as the backbone of industry 4.0

By Rajesh Rajani, Director, Market Development, Manufacturing, Warehousing and Logistics (MWL), RUCKUS Networks

As the industrial world embraces the promises of Industry 4.0, a silent yet vital force powers this transformation, the network. While much of the attention goes to robotics, AI, and advanced analytics, none of it works without a highly available, intelligent, and resilient network infrastructure operating behind the scenes.

In manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics (MWL), where operations run 24/7 and every delay impacts the bottom line, connectivity is no longer just a utility, it’s the backbone of innovation.

The rise of converged industrial networks

Traditionally, IT and OT (Operational Technology) systems operated in parallel worlds, each with its own goals, tools, and infrastructure. That separation is no longer sustainable. Today’s smart factories require seamless communication between machines, control systems, sensors, and business applications, all in real time.

The convergence of these domains allows data to flow continuously between the physical and digital layers, enabling use cases like AI-powered quality checks, autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), and dynamic inventory management.

This convergence calls for a fundamentally different kind of network, one that’s not just fast, but aware. At RUCKUS, we support this shift through intent-based networking powered by AI. These systems don’t just connect devices; they understand operational priorities and adjust network behavior accordingly.

Building networks that don’t break

In smart industrial environments, downtime is not a minor inconvenience, it’s a major cost driver. Whether it’s a production line grinding to a halt or warehouse picking systems losing sync, even a short disruption can ripple across the value chain.

That’s why resilience must be baked into the network from day one.

A modern industrial network must be designed to eliminate single points of failure. This includes:

Dual-homing devices and controllers to provide backup paths

Link aggregation for seamless failover and greater throughput

Redundant power options for PoE-powered devices like cameras and access points

Wireless mesh capabilities and roaming protocols to ensure non-stop mobile operations



Additionally, the unique challenges of MWL spaces, such as high ceilings, dense metal structures, and narrow aisles, require thoughtful RF design, adaptive antenna systems, and fast roaming technologies to maintain consistent wireless performance.

Real-time data: The pulse of industry 4.0

Smart manufacturing thrives on real-time decision-making. From predictive maintenance to real-time production analytics, the ability to process data on the fly is what turns a connected factory into a smart one.

Today’s industrial floors are filled with sensors, scanners, and machines constantly generating data. That data must move quickly and securely, from the edge to the cloud and back, without bottlenecks or blind spots.

RUCKUS solutions are built to handle this flow with minimal latency and maximum reliability. Our access points support a wide range of IoT protocols, while built-in AI tools help identify anomalies before they impact operations. This reduces mean time to resolution (MTTR), improves uptime, and helps businesses stay a step ahead.

Use case: Smart warehousing at scale

Picture a logistics centre that fulfills thousands of orders daily using robotic picking systems, barcode scanners, and real-time inventory dashboards. Any delay in connectivity can result in a cascade of issues, missed shipments, errors in stock counts, or operational slowdowns.

In one such deployment, RUCKUS SmartZone controllers combined with our high-performance indoor APs helped achieve complete wireless coverage, even in challenging racking layouts. Intelligent load balancing, vertical antenna tuning, and roaming optimisation ensured AGVs and handheld devices remained online and efficient throughout the facility.

The outcome? Faster pick times, greater order accuracy, and a network that supports, not limits, growth.

Simplicity, sustainability, and scale

Industrial networking doesn’t have to be complex to be powerful. With RUCKUS, we offer the flexibility to deploy on-prem, in the cloud, or at the edge, depending on operational needs. Our unified wired and wireless platforms offer full-stack visibility and allow IT teams to manage expansive environments without adding complexity.

We also recognise that sustainability is becoming a core business goal. That’s why our solutions include intelligent power management features like adaptive PoE, real-time energy monitoring, and AP scheduling. These tools help facilities reduce consumption without compromising performance.

What’s more, our infrastructure supports legacy systems, so businesses don’t need to rip and replace to move forward. We help them build a modern network, while still getting value from existing investments.

The network as a strategic advantage

In the end, the most successful smart factories will be the ones where the network isn’t just an IT concern, it’s a business enabler. From minimising unplanned downtime to improving worker productivity and unlocking new use cases, a well-designed network delivers tangible outcomes.

RUCKUS is proud to be helping MWL businesses turn their connectivity into a competitive edge. With our AI-driven, industrial-grade solutions, we’re making sure that the factory of the future has a network to match.

