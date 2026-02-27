Optimum Solutions and ABeam Consulting launch India global capability centres to accelerate AI-led enterprise transformation

Optimum Solutions and ABeam Consulting today announced the launch of integrated Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad and Chennai, marking a significant expansion of their decade-long strategic partnership.

The new GCCs will serve as dedicated global delivery hubs supporting Japanese and multinational enterprises across digital transformation, enterprise modernisation, cloud migration, data engineering and AI-led innovation. The centres are expected to scale to 2,000 professionals by 2030, positioning India as a strategic execution backbone for the partnership’s global transformation programmes.

A strategic Indo–Japanese digital platform

The launch comes at a time when Japanese enterprises are accelerating investments in AI-enabled operating models, cloud modernisation and platform-driven transformation. India has emerged as a preferred destination for high-value digital engineering and large-scale programme execution.

The Hyderabad and Chennai GCCs combine ABeam’s consulting leadership and deep relationships with Japanese enterprises with Optimum’s engineering scale and global delivery expertise. Operating under a unified governance and shared ownership framework, the centres are designed to manage complex, multi-year transformation initiatives with greater speed, resilience and accountability.

Unlike traditional outsourcing arrangements, the GCC model reflects a structural, long-term investment in capability building, talent development and integrated execution. Both organisations expect an increasing share of their global programme delivery to be anchored in India over the coming years.

Backed by a combined revenue base exceeding USD 1.5 billion and a workforce of more than 12,000 professionals globally, Optimum Solutions views the GCC expansion as a critical pillar of its next phase of growth. For ABeam Consulting, the initiative strengthens its global delivery ecosystem and enhances its ability to support Japanese enterprises navigating increasingly complex technology landscapes.

Leadership perspectives

Balwant Jain, CEO, Optimum Solutions (S) Pte Ltd., Singapore, said:

“Our partnership with ABeam Consulting has evolved into a deeply integrated operating model built on shared governance and long-term commitment. The launch of the Hyderabad and Chennai GCCs places India at the centre of our global delivery strategy. This is not a tactical expansion — it is a structural investment in building scalable, AI-ready capabilities that will support the next decade of enterprise transformation.”

Takahiro Yamada, President & CEO, ABeam Consulting Co., Ltd., Japan, added:

“Japanese enterprises are reimagining their business models in response to rapid technological change. India plays an increasingly strategic role in enabling this transformation at scale. Through our collaboration with Optimum Solutions, these GCCs integrate consulting excellence with execution strength, enabling clients to accelerate transformation while maintaining strong governance and operational resilience.”

Strengthening India’s role in global transformation

India continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for AI-led technology modernisation and digital engineering. The Hyderabad and Chennai centres reinforce this trend, establishing a structured Indo–Japanese collaboration platform capable of delivering enterprise-scale programmes across banking, manufacturing, healthcare and other key industries.

With shared governance, integrated teams and long-term talent investments, the GCCs move beyond a conventional alliance to institutionalise a joint operating model aligned with global client needs.

As enterprises worldwide transition towards AI-enabled, platform-driven operating models, Optimum Solutions and ABeam Consulting aim to leverage India’s deep technology talent pool to deliver scalable, future-ready transformation solutions across regions.