Oracle helps customers achieve extreme availability and performance for mission-critical and agentic AI applications

Oracle announced the general availability of Oracle Globally Distributed Exadata Database on Exascale Infrastructure, designed to simplify the deployment of distributed mission-critical applications across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) regions worldwide. This new service automatically distributes, stores, and synchronises data across multiple locations, enabling applications to remain online even during regional outages and helping businesses meet data residency requirements.

With a flexible, serverless architecture, the service can dynamically scale up or down to meet the needs of changing workloads—without complex setup or management. Customers with real-time analytics, high-volume transaction processing, and variable agentic AI workloads gain the benefits of an always-on architecture, lower costs, simplified operations, and the ability to expand globally with confidence.

“Providing exceptional customer satisfaction is important to PayPal, so we’ve been using Oracle Exadata for many years to provide lightning-fast response times and mission-critical availability,” said Akash Guha, director of database engineering, PayPal. “As our global business grows, we plan to provide even faster responses by using distributed solutions that are integrated with our core systems of record to provide extreme availability and performance. We look forward to using Oracle Globally Distributed Exadata Database on Exascale Infrastructure’s always-on, serverless architecture with built-in Raft replication to accelerate responses, enable greater application resilience, and lower costs with scalable resources.”

Globally Distributed Exadata Database on Exascale Infrastructure helps customers meet the demanding requirements for agentic AI workloads, including:

Allows customers to handle high-volume workloads and vector search across massive data sets by extending Exascale’s elastic scalability. Mission-critical availability: Enables customers to maintain always-on operations and fast zero data loss failover across data centers and regional outages by leveraging Raft replication and Exascale’s fault-tolerant architecture.

“Customers often struggle to deploy and manage distributed databases due to the high cost and complexity involved in operating large numbers of servers across multiple data centers and regions,” said Wei Hu, senior vice president, High Availability Technologies, Oracle. “Oracle Globally Distributed Exadata Database on Exascale Infrastructure’s serverless architecture enables customers of all sizes to meet their diverse requirements at a low cost. Today, we are providing a mission-critical distributed database to the masses.”

This service delivers a consistent and efficient database experience globally, making it ideal for customers that operate across multiple geographies. Furthermore, because this service supports the full capabilities of Oracle Database and SQL, customers can distribute their databases across multiple locations without major application rewrites.

Customers benefit from a unique data architecture designed to support demanding workloads requiring:

Enables customers to run long-duration AI and analytics workloads on real-time streaming data by horizontally scaling to ingest and process millions of records per second. This is crucial for data-intensive industries such as manufacturing and utilities. Hyperscale OLTP: Enables customers to scale databases to support millions of transactions per second with petabyte-scale data, elastic capacity, and near-instant response times. This level of performance is critical for agentic AI, real-time image recognition, hyperscale analytics, and online marketing.

“In the age of AI, especially agentic AI, customers need a new approach to allow for vector processing across distributed global applications,” said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research. “Oracle Globally Distributed Exadata Database on Exascale Infrastructure incorporates Exadata’s extreme performance for AI processing and availability for the core back-end systems that implement agent-initiated tasks, while Exascale’s hyper-elastic and pay-per-use capabilities makes it very cost-effective. With this service from Oracle, CIOs can confidently deploy agentic AI and mission-critical applications globally and meet local data residency requirements.”