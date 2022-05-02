Oracle is witnessing extremely huge momentum for cloud in India: Kapil Makhija, Vice President -Technology Cloud, Oracle India

In the digital economy, a move to the cloud has become a business prerequisite. Oracle, which has made a number of innovations for encouraging cloud adoption in India, has benefited from this approach, with the company making huge inroads in the highly competitive cloud marketplace. “At Oracle India, we are witnessing extremely huge momentum for cloud in India. Over the past two years, we have clocked triple digit growth. On a quarterly basis too, we are witnessing huge growth. Undoubtedly, we are witnessing hockey stick growth in India, with a lot of potential for growth,” states an upbeat Kapil Makhija, VP-Technology, Cloud, Oracle India.

Kapil emphasizes that unlike other cloud service providers, Oracle is offering a next-generation cloud infrastructure, which addresses key challenges with respect to cloud such as ease of migration, compliance or interoperability issues. “We have put our skin in the game by offering complete service backed SLAs, and take the responsibility for ensuring high performance.”

Unique innovations

Oracle’s unique innovations have helped it stand out against its competitors. For example, Oracle Cloud at Customer – a solution from Oracle, where Oracle’s complete portfolio of public cloud infrastructure, fully managed cloud services, and Oracle Fusion SaaS applications are brought into the customer’s data center, has proved to be extremely popular. This enables companies or government departments to run applications faster and lower their costs using the low-cost subscription pricing found in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. As the data is hosted at the customer’s premise, important aspects such as data sovereignty, security, and connectivity concerns are taken care of.

Oracle Universal Credits is another popular option, which allows customers to have the flexibility to use any Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and platform services at any time, in any region. Customers can commit to an amount of Oracle Annual Universal Credits that can be applied towards the future usage of eligible Oracle IaaS and PaaS cloud services. This payment option offers a significant savings across cloud services, combining cost reduction and a predictable monthly spend with a ramp up period as customers onboard their workloads.

Another highly popular option is Oracle Cloud Lift Services. Kapil says that this is one of the clear differentiators for Oracle in the market, as they are assured of seamless cloud migration with guidance from Oracle’s experts. Says he, “Customers receive advice from our cloud experts on successfully planning, architecting, prototyping, and managing cloud migrations on time and within budgets. As a result, all our customers can move critical workloads in weeks rather than months.”

With a large number of enterprises and a huge number of startups and small and medium customers already using OCI, Kapil says that Oracle has just scratched the surface of a huge market, with a lot of headroom for growth. Says he, “We are extremely positive on future growth in the Indian market, as the country moves to become a trillion dollar economy. We will continue to invest in growing the market and take adequate steps by launching programs to upgrade the skillsets and improve the overall ISV ecosystem.”