Twixor raises US$ 2.4 mn in series A round

Twixor, a Singapore HQ, low-code no-code (LCNC) conversational AI and process automation platform that helps businesses build hyper-personalized engagement solutions has announced that it has raised US$ 2.4 million in Series A round from Season Two Ventures (an Indo-US corridor VC firm), Axilor Ventures and The Chennai Angels.

Speaking on this occasion, Ashok Anand, Founder and CEO, Twixor said, “Twixor helps businesses create superior customer experiences by enabling them to deliver intuitive solutions, address complex use cases, accelerate time to market and reduce total cost of ownership. This investment comes at a strategic moment in our growth journey. It will help us accelerate our twin objectives of technology innovation and global scale-up.”

Sajan Pillai, Managing Partner, Season Two Ventures said, “Twixor’s trajectory from ideas to success is rooted in the right culture to promote innovation and growth, which is very well aligned with our vision of digital transformation, especially in banking tech. We are excited to back Twixor’s ambitions to scale their initiatives regionally and internationally. We look forward to supporting the company in realizing its full potential and unlocking new markets through our deep networks in banking and fintech.”

Season Two Ventures is focused on tech-enabled, early-stage startups in the enterprise SaaS, Health-tech, FinTech, logistics/supply chain and retail space.

Ganapathy Venugopal, Co-Founder and CEO, Axilor Ventures said, “It is time to see enterprise platforms for large global verticals being built from India. Twixor is a great example of this.”

Sameer Mehta (Chief Investment Director of Atlas Family and Vice Chairman at Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals), and Angel Investor (The Chennai Angels) said, “Twixor is one of the fastest growing companies as every company they work with are able to show long term benefits and savings within 3 months. AI-assisted rapidly-deployable enterprise solutions at the best.”