Indian startups are building new infrastructure for India using technology: CARS24 CEO Vikram Chopra

The Indian startup scenario has grown exponentially since 2021. An increasing number of Investors are gaining confidence and India is walking the path to become the next unicorn hub. Addressing the grand plenary session at the CII Global Unicorn Summit 2022, was Vikram Chopra, Founder and CEO, CARS24 along with NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant.

Speaking at the session, Vikram elaborated on the growing number of Indian startups that have cemented their global presence. He added that the Indian startup ecosystem is currently ripe and is building new infrastructure with the right use of technology; citing an example of the Mega Refurbishment Labs CARS24 has invested in to provide quality cars to used car buyers in India. Vikram also expressed his pride in the exceptional entrepreneurial talent coming from tier II and tier III cities, underlining how he himself hails from Rae Bareli.

Chopra also spoke about unicorns from India becoming the flag bearers of Indian entrepreneurship globally, counting himself as a part of this proud roster. He further said that Indians today are leading most global companies, demonstrating the talent pool this country produces.

Speaking on the Government policies, he added that the govt has demonstrated their consistent support for startups through the inception of multiple new policies that act as enablers such as UPI, account aggregation, GST, to name a few. These policies, introduced today, will lead to a boom in the Indian entrepreneur ecosystem and startups can launch themselves to new heights in any field they choose, he added.

Meanwhile the used car industry has also seen tremendous growth on a global level. CARS24, which achieved the unicorn status in 2020, also has made remarkable growth by providing the best experience to its customers across the globe.