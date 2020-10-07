Oracle unveils Cloud platform to manage entire software stack

Read Article

Cloud major Oracle on Tuesday announced a Cloud Observability and Management Platform — an integrated solution that provides a new level of visibility and control for software deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), multi-cloud environments and on-premises systems.

The integrated platform aggregates all observability data for holistic analysis and applies ML algorithms that can identify anomalous system behaviour, rapidly isolate and remediate performance problems, and prevent outages by providing accurate forecasting of impending issues, the company said.

According to Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, they are combining decades of experience with OCI to provide end-to-end visibility for all layers of the IT stack.

“Whether customers’ apps are deployed on Oracle Cloud, Dedicated Region [email protected], on-premises, or in other public clouds, we are eliminating the complexity and reducing the risks and costs associated with today’s multi-tool approach to make the overall management process highly intuitive and cost-effective,” Magouyrk explained.

Available in OCI, the Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform is the industry’s most complete solution, consisting of a suite of services that provide a unified view across the entire software stack.

It enables easy diagnostics of cloud-native and traditional technologies deployed in the cloud or on-premises.

With built-in machine learning, it automatically detects anomalies and enables quick remediation in near-real time, Oracle said.

Early customers include Integra LifeSciences, Lone Star College, Kingold, and Green, along with implementation partners such as Wipro, Capgemini, and Mythics.

“We also manage the largest and most critical datasets for our customers, and we develop and operate on-premises infrastructure, unlike other cloud providers,” said Magouyrk.

“With the release of the new Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform, Oracle delivers another industry first,” said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]