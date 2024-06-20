Otipy partners with QueueBuster POS for powering its farm to home electric carts

QueueBuster, has announced a strategic mandate with Otipy. This collaboration aims to transform the retail experience for customers by integrating QueueBuster’s advanced POS technology with Otipy’s innovative approach to fresh produce retailing using Electric Carts.

The partnership will see QueueBuster’s cutting-edge POS technology seamlessly integrated into Otipy’s newly launched physical electric carts, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. With real-time billing, inventory management, CRM loyalty programs, and integrated weighing scale functionalities, Otipy will be able to deliver faster checkouts and a streamlined shopping experience for its customers.

QueueBuster’s POS solution offers a comprehensive suite of features, including 70+ real-time sales and inventory reports and seamless integration with 50+ software, hardware, and payment systems. One of its key highlights is the seamless integration with weighing scales, enabling auto weight recording and billing processes.

Umesh Kumar, SVP- Supply Chain at Otipy, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “At Otipy, our approach centers on direct procurement from farmers driven by demand predictions. This strategy eliminates intermediaries, guaranteeing fair payments and uplifting the farming community. Recently, with the introduction of our physical electric carts, we required a robust and user-friendly Point of Sale (POS) solution to streamline transactional data and ensure swift billing and efficient inventory management. Partnering with QueueBuster enables us to harness their advanced POS technology, enhancing our retail operations and delivering an unmatched shopping experience to our customers.”

Commenting on the association, Varun Tangri, CEO and founder, QueueBuster POS said, “We are excited to build a strong partnership with Otipy in their quest to deliver fresh farm produce through their newly launched Otipy electric carts. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the retail industry, especially for omnichannel and new-age brands seeking the right POS solutions for their offline businesses. With a focus on technology-driven efficiency and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by retail outlets and carts & kiosks, we are poised to transform the retail landscape.”

Both QueueBuster and Otipy are committed to revolutionizing the fresh produce retail landscape in favor of Indian agriculturists and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). By automating scattered farm produce retail and streamlining operations, this partnership aligns with the Make in India and Viksit Bharat initiatives championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, empowering local farmers and businesses while fostering economic growth and sustainability.