Over 90% of Indian Organisations Will Use AI Agents Within the Next 12 Months

A new IDC InfoBrief, “Agentic Automation: Unlocking Seamless Orchestration for the Modern Enterprise”, commissioned by UiPath has revealed that around 40% of organisations in India have already implemented agentic AI, and close to 50% are planning to use the technology within the next 12 months. This reflects the growing adoption of AI agents and a broader trend of organisations shifting from AI experimentation to large-scale implementation.

India’s AI Growth Impetus

India’s AI technology spending is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 38% from 2023, to reach US$10.4 billion in 2028. In 2025, AI investments are focused on building the foundational infrastructure required to power transformative, high-value use cases. The adoption is surging, fueled by a tech-savvy workforce, expanding digital infrastructure, and government-backed initiatives. Organisations spending on enterprise automation, multilingual AI models, and agentic deployments is driving this momentum further. The benefits are already visible: 80% of Indian companies say agentic AI boosts productivity, while 73% say it improves decision making.

Agentic AI is gaining strong traction across manufacturing, retail & wholesale, healthcare, and life sciences industries that heavily rely on data and repetitive decision cycles. 69% of Indian organisations are using agentic AI to enhance productivity, 59% to drive personalized customer engagement, while 57% apply it to risk and fraud detection, highlighting how agentic AI is being applied across front and back-office functions.

Navigating the Complexities of AI Implementation

While Indian countries have adopted varied approaches to AI initiatives, the region still faces several challenges in their widespread implementation. Notably, the lack of in-house skilled IT workforce (53%), followed by data security aspects (47%) and ethical and regulatory concerns (47%), are the top implementation risks for Indian companies.

On the business front, Indian organisations are concerned about data privacy breaches (53%), lack of transparency in decision-making (47%), and potential for misuse by malicious actors (46%).

Agentic Automation Paves the Way for Enterprise AI Adoption

Despite these risks, many organisations are willing to pay up to 50% premium for suitable AI agent platforms and expect 3X ROI on their investments. They’re seeking tools that deliver not just speed, but autonomy, scale, and intelligence.

At the forefront of this shift is agentic automation, which allows organisations to deploy AI agents across workflows, integrating AI, RPA, and orchestration to execute complex, dynamic processes.

“Agentic automation is rapidly redefining business operations across India. While enterprises in this region are embracing the full potential of AI agents to streamline workflows and autonomously execute complex business processes, trust and security remain barriers to widespread implementation. Our agentic automation platform directly addresses these challenges, breaking down barriers to enterprise AI adoption by enhancing security and compliance, improving accuracy and reliability for agentic outcomes,” said DebDeep Sengupta, Area Vice President, South Asia, UiPath.

“Becoming an AI-fueled business is no longer an option in today’s unpredictable climate. For many organisations, it’s fast becoming a strategic necessity. Across the region, organisations are embracing agentic AI and agentic automation at scale. It is clear that many leaders see its potential to drive unprecedented levels of productivity, innovation, and growth, which will be key in building organisational resilience against future disruptions,” said Deepika Giri, Associate Vice President, IDC Asia/Pacific.

The Path Forward

As Indian organisations embrace agentic AI solutions, business leaders must prioritize building transparent human-agent ecosystems and implementing automation solutions with robust governance frameworks, transparent decision-making capabilities, and strict compliance with data security and privacy standards. At the same time, technology leaders will need to evaluate and identify the right agentic tools, prioritizing platforms that not only scale with their organisation’s needs but also integrate seamlessly with existing systems and applications.

To ensure responsible and effective deployment of AI agents, organizations must strengthen governance frameworks with clear policies, standards, and regulatory guidelines. Addressing data security, ethical concerns, and compliance challenges also requires transparent risk management, robust security measures, and targeted upskilling programs.