Oxane Achieves ISO 27001 and SOC Security Accreditations

Oxane Partners (“Oxane”), a leading technology-driven solutions provider to private markets, announced that it has achieved global information security accreditations by successfully completing Systems and Organisations Control (SOC) audits and the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 27001 certifications. These accreditations underscore Oxane’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in information security, data management, and process control.

As interconnectivity within the financial sector continues to expand and new technologies advance, information security remains at the center stage. These accreditations and compliance standards affirm Oxane’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of information security and internal controls, confirming the integrity and strong foundations of its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The completion of SOC audits (SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3) emphasises Oxane’s strong controls over financial reporting, and handling of customer data, from a security, data availability, and processing perspective. ISO 27001 signifies the firm’s maturity in managing sensitive data, performing risk assessments, and continuously enhancing security processes.

“At Oxane, safeguarding client data is the topmost priority for us, and our compliance with SOC audits and ISO certification proves our commitment to this cause. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, our proactive approach to cyber security and data protection ensures our clients’ data remains impervious to any compromise. As we continue to expand the role technology plays in private markets, our dedication to information security remains steadfast, and these certifications further redefine the trust our global clients place in us.” said Mr. Gaurav Agarwal, CTO, Oxane Partners.

Adding to that, Mr. Anil Punia, COO, Oxane Partners, stated, “Our compliance with SOC1, SOC2, SOC3, and ISO 27001 showcases our commitment to industry-leading standards in data management, internal controls, and risk mitigation. We continue to strengthen these risk controls to provide our clients with the utmost confidence in our solutions and services. As we enable our clients’ transition into this technology-led- led data-driven world, our focus is not just on providing technology solutions; but also the commitment to our clients in safeguarding their data. “