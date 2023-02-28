Express Computer

Pankaj Gupta joins Quickplay as Head of Solutions Engineering, APAC and MVPD

News
By Express Computer
Pankaj Gupta, a transformation champion who has been on the leading edge of video evolution across wired, wireless and cloud infrastructures, has joined Quickplay as Head of Solutions Engineering, APAC and MVPD.

Gupta, who joins Quickplay after three years with Synamedia, will leverage his expertise in helping content distributors shape and build video delivery systems as he spearheads go-to-market strategies in the APAC and India markets for Quickplay’s industry-first, cloud-native OTT platform.

“The success and rapid growth of deployments with aha, PLDT and others have spurred increased interest in how MVPDs, telcos and other providers can transform every aspect of their businesses by moving to cloud-based architectures,” said Chris Drake, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Revenue for Quickplay. “Pankaj Gupta is highly regarded for his extensive knowledge, especially of the APAC market, and his ability to help each video provider create the system that meets their specific needs.”

During Gupta’s tenure as director, solution consulting for Synamedia Asia, his consultative approach to identifying customer pain points and possible resolutions was key to the company’s APAC sales strategy. Previously he was head of sales and business development/video cloud product SME during a five-year career with Cisco that included execution of the world’s first hybrid video cloud platform deal. Gupta also was CTO for Airtel International’s direct-to-home project and general manager and head of DTH NOC for Airtel India.

“Quickplay’s cloud-native architecture, its spirit of innovation, and its results-oriented team are powering the company to new heights,” said Gupta. “I’m here to help Quickplay do what it does better than anyone in the industry: help streaming providers to seamlessly transition from the confines of legacy architectures to the limitless possibilities of platforms based entirely in the cloud.”

