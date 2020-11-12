Park Place Technologies Acquires Curvature

Read Article

Park Place Technologies, a single source for award-winning data centre hardware maintenance and a full suite of managed services, today announced the acquisition of Curvature, Inc., an IT support, products, and services company. The transaction ensures business continuity and growth opportunities for Curvature customers.

“Park Place and Curvature were both pioneers in this industry,” said Chris Adams, Park Place president and CEO. “With the addition of Curvature, our infrastructure support and services offerings are stronger, smarter and further reaching than ever before. In an environment where infrastructures rarely rely on equipment from a single supplier, and where budgets and resources are tighter than ever before, we have created a new tier of TPM (third-party maintenance) that positions us as a more compelling option versus the OEM,” he stated.

“Park Place and Curvature have been leaders in building the third-party maintenance market for more than 30 years. They are a natural fit with very complementary market positions. Park Place’s experience and scale are well-suited to complete this acquisition successfully,” said Dan Stone, Interim CEO of Curvature, adding, “This is a win for our team and for our customers, allowing us to continue our focus on exceptional customer service, while providing a wider range of new solutions to meet our customers’ needs today and in the future.”

