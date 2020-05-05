Park Place Technologies appoints Mohammed Atif as BD Director for India

Read Article

Park Place Technologies, the global leader in IT Data Center maintenance, monitoring and support, has announced that Mohammed Atif has been appointed as the Director of Business development for India.

Atif brings more than 19 years of experience in the IT Service industry, with proven expertise in leading sales initiatives and partnerships. With previous experience in third party maintenance and across system integrators, Atif has been hired to manage Park Place’s expansion in India, emphasizing the potential for growth in supporting complex data centre environments.

Prior to joining Park Place Technologies, Atif served as Territory Manager at Evernex for more than four years. He was responsible for managing the Middle East, India & Bangladesh market. He also worked with Alpha Data which is a leading system integrator in the UAE.

Simon Bitton, Park Place Technologies Director of Marketing, EMEA and APAC, said, “We are delighted to welcome someone of Atif’s caliber onboard to support Park Place’s operations in India. Atif has extensive knowledge of the industry and understanding of various market segments. His role will be crucial to grow our client and partner network in India while generating new business opportunities for Park Place.”

“I am delighted to join Park Place Technologies at this interesting juncture in our journey given the promising potential for the data centre market in India,” Atif said. “I believe customer focus requires obsessive knowledge of what your customers need, and how to deliver. I look forward to using my expertise and insights to strengthen Park Place’s position in the third party maintenance space.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]