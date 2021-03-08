Park+ to offer digital solutions to Supertech’s Noida-based societies

Read Article

Park+, a smart parking solutions startup launched by ex-Paytm VP Amit Lakhotia announced partnership with Supertech Ltd., a leading real estate developer. With this, the two companies will jointly offer enhanced security and simplified vehicle entry and exit through digitization in residential societies.

Already one of India’s biggest Boom Barrier providers with the RFID technology, offering smart and safe parking solutions to over 600+ societies and corporates in the Delhi NCR region, the new digital solution has gone live across all of Supertech’s societies in Noida. Customers no longer need to avail multiple RFID tags and can use the same in both office parking spaces as well as residential ones, making it highly convenient and seamless.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology such as IoT, the RFID Home Barrier Tags will allow Park+ to remotely identify and fix any glitches. Furthermore, the company also provides a Tag Locking feature where residents can lock the tag on their cars through the Park+ app, thereby preventing car theft as the barrier simply will not open if someone other than the owner is driving the car.

Speaking on the new development, Amit Lakhotia, Founder of Park+ said, “In a residential society, approximately only 7% of the vehicles belong to visitors. A large chunk of vendors often lacks the required infrastructure and technical know-how to support the servicing aspect. Park+ has a dedicated maintenance team to ensure that there is a frictionless operation of the system for residents to enter and exit the society without a time-consuming process. We are thrilled to partner with Supertech, one of the most distinguished residential developers in the Delhi NCR region, and look forward to a fruitful relationship.”

Mohit Arora, MD, Supertech, said, “As a Supertech family it is our pride that in most of our sites, we keep evolving our security systems to level up safety parameters of our valuable residents/occupants. Main Gate management is one of the sensitive parameter of Security System which triggers many challenges from security point of view and hence needed a professional approach to manage the entry and exit of the vehicles.”

“To cater these services, we have recently tied up with Park+ Solution for our all residential societies in NCR. Park+ Home Barrier Security Tags provide seamless entry and Exit of resident vehicles, saving substantial time as well as less idling of vehicles. The most exciting feature is an “Anti-theft feature” which user can manage from the APP only. This feature deactivates the RFID Tag remotely so that vehicle does not trigger the opening of the Boom Barrier at the exit gates of society, enhancing the security measure.”

The new solution is currently available in 25,000-30,000 homes and will be going live in more areas by the end of March’21. Park+ has also joined hands with prominent real estate developer Vatika Group in a strategic partnership. On the back of this partnership, Park+ is live with its tech-driven suite of parking services through its mobile app in all the 11 commercial properties owned by Vatika.

